The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 6100 block of Oakwood Lane Sept. 3. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint in which a juvenile without a license was said to be driving a vehicle in the 500 block of Birch Street Sept. 3. The juvenile driver was cited for driving without a license, and the parent was charged with child endangerment. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for formal charging.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Sept. 4. The officer found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle after a search. The driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.
• Officers took a phone call report from a resident in the 100 block of Century Trail Sept. 4 regarding a bees’ nest forming in the complainant's yard. The complainant was advised of options to deal with the nest.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of I-35W Sept. 5. The driver was cited for possession of small amount of marijuana and speeding. The officer also collected illegal fireworks from the vehicle and later destroyed them.
• A registered predatory offender who lives in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway came to the police department Sept. 6 to update their registration information.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pine Drive and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 4. A male was subsequently arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Officers were flagged down in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Sept. 4 for a disorderly male who appeared to be intoxicated. The complainant advised the male was knocking on their door and drinking. Officers subsequently located the male suspect and transported him home.
• Police responded to a dangerous-animal complaint in the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 4.
• Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident in the area of Lexington Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Sept. 4. Those involved were treated on the scene for injuries.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Mound Trail in Centerville Sept. 4 on a delayed burglary report. The investigation is ongoing.
• While on scene for another matter in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 5, officers learned of property damage in the 240 block of North Star Lane. The driver was arrested on a warrant issued by the Blaine Police Department for many charges.
• Police responded to a damage to property report made at the police station. The incident occurred in the 9100 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Sept. 6. The complainant advised an unknown suspect threw an object at his truck and smashed the rear window. The estimated damage is $500.
• Officers responded to the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 6 for a vandalism report. The caller advised an unknown party let air out of the tires of his truck while it was parked on the street. No suspect information.
• Police were dispatched to property damage on Central Street in Circle Pines Sept. 7 involving a juvenile on a bicycle and a motor vehicle.
• Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 8900 block of Lake Drive in Lexington Sept. 7. The vehicle fled from officers and the suspect subsequently fled on foot. The suspect was not located, and the case is pending investigation
