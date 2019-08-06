The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to Sunrise Park July 23 to assist staff in locating a child who ran away from a parks program. The child was located and picked up by their mother.
• An officer took a report of prescription forgery in the 700 block of Apollo Drive July 23.
• An officer took a damage to property report in the 7800 block of Oak Court July 23. An unknown person(s) spray-painted a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers received a report of a dog bite with minor injuries in the 1100 block of Ruffed Grouse Court July 23. The involved dog was quarantined and follow-up will be completed by a community service officer.
• A resident called to request extra patrol for speeders in the 6300 block of Ware Road July 23. The request was forwarded to the traffic review committee.
•A male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle July 23. The passenger was questioned and released.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious male in the 500 block of Linden Lane July 24. A male was located and eventually placed under arrest for outstanding warrants.
•An investigator took a walk-in report of a scam with Xcel Energy and unpaid bills. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street and observed a controlled substance inside the vehicle July 25. A search was conducted and the passenger was arrested and booked into jail.
•An officer took a delayed personal injury hit-and-run accident report July 25 that occurred in the area of Whippoorwill Lane and Elm Street. There were minor injuries. There is no information on the suspect or vehicle at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to assist the State Patrol with locating a male who fled from a crash in the 1400 block of I-35W July 25. Officers located the male, who was arrested on multiple charges.
•An officer responded to a delayed burglary report in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle July 27. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a suspicious activity call involving two females looking into mailboxes in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road July 27. Officers investigated but were unable to locate the women.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7000 block of Lake Drive July 28. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers received multiple calls regarding a domestic situation between a male and female in a vehicle in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway July 28. The officers spoke with those involved and both the male and female were released after the incident was investigated. The female, who had been driving a vehicle during the incident, was mailed a citation for several violations.
•Officers responded to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 7200 block of Lake Drive July 29. A driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and I-35W July 29. The driver was subsequently arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the city of Circle Pines July 24 for an assault report. A child was subsequently transported to the hospital by parents.
•Officers were dispatched to the city of Centerville on report of a runaway juvenile. Police located the juvenile and learned they had left home due to a recent abuse incident. An adult male and female were subsequently arrested.
•Police responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington July 25 regarding a disorderly male. The male fled from officers but was later apprehended. The male was found to have a warrant and was transported to jail.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington on report of a disorderly male. The male was located near the location of the call but fled on foot. Police learned the male had an active felony warrant and requested support from Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A drone was deployed, but the suspect was not located.
•An officer observed an unattended fire in the 4000 block of Lovell Road in Lexington July 26. Officers were unable to make contact with the homeowner and the Lexington Fire Department was dispatched to put out the fire. A citation was issued.
•Police responded to a vandalism report in the 1700 block of Meadow Lane in Centerville July 26. An unknown suspect spray-painted several offensive words on a driveway within the past week. There is currently no suspect information and extra patrol was requested.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 0 block of School Road in Circle Pines July 28. Two juveniles were located in a vehicle, verbally warned and advised to leave.
•Police were summoned to the 8800 block of Pascal Avenue in Lexington July 29 regarding damage to property.
•Officers responded to the 8800 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington July 29 on a burglary report. Some tools were taken, and extra patrol was requested.
•Officers were provided information regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Circle Pines July 30. The case was sent to the Criminal Investigations Division.
•Police were dispatched to a phone call report of a theft in the 200 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines July 30. There are no known suspects at this time.
