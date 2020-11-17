The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a report of smoke coming from the 7100 block of Sunrise Drive Nov. 3. Officers located an unattended recreational fire. The fire was extinguished and a notice was left at the residence.
•An officer responded to a 911 open line in the 6400 block of Langer Lane Nov. 3. While in route, the caller told dispatch their political sign was stolen and requested officers check the area. Officers checked the neighborhood but did not locate the suspect.
•Officers were dispatched a call to check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Marilyn Drive and 77th Street Nov. 3. After an investigation, an adult female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail.
•Officers responded to a property damage accident in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Nov. 4. One driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
•Officers responded to a report of a dog bite in the 400 block of Arrowhead Road Nov. 5. The victim sustained minor injuries. The dog was being watched by a family member of its owner, and the family member was advised of the situation.
•An officer took a complaint of a neighbor dispute in the 500 block of Wood Duck Trail Nov. 6. Both neighbors were advised to avoid contact.
•Officers responded to the 1200 block of Velvetleaf Lane Nov. 6 on a report of shots fired in the area. After investigating, officers learned that a resident had been lighting fireworks.
•An officer performed a traffic stop for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E and found the driver to be a victim of a domestic assault Nov. 6. The victim reported the assault to the appropriate agency, and the officer subsequently transported the victim to a family member's home.
•An officer located a male hiding in an area where there had been complaints of drug activity Nov. 7. The male fled and was located in the area of Stagecoach Trail and Post Road and was subsequently charged with fleeing law enforcement, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
•Officers responded to a group home in the 7800 block of Century Trail Nov. 8 on report of a staff member being assaulted. The resident was arrested for terroristic threats and assault.
•Officers assisted the state patrol with a personal injury accident in the area of I-35E and Main Street Nov. 8. An adult female was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The state patrol is investigating the crash.
•An officer responded to a grass fire in the 2000 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 8. It was found to be a recreational fire that got out of control; however, it had been extinguished upon the officer's arrival.
•An officer was requested to assist the Blaine Police Department with a K-9 track in the 100 block of 90th Avenue NE in Blaine Nov. 9. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.
•While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations in the 6200 block of Hodgson Road Nov. 9. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. The driver was tested and released to the care of an adult. Charges are pending.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers located a city light pole down in the 7000 block of Dupre Road in Centerville Nov. 4 and notified public works staff.
•Officers made contact with a business in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington regarding the mask mandate Nov. 4. Officers also made contact with a business in the 9100 block of Lake Drive in Lexington for the same reason.
• Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 3800 block of Oak Lane in Lexington Nov. 6.
•A civil dispute was reported in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 6.
•Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct report in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 6.
•A resident from the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines reported their package was stolen Nov. 6.
•A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Nov. 6.
•A resident in the 1700 block of Center Street in Centerville was issued a citation for an illegal burn Nov. 7.
•Police responded to the 7000 block of Goiffon Road in Centerville Nov. 8 on a report of assault. A staff member was reported to have been assaulted.
•Officers received a vandalism report from the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 9.
•Officers received a theft report from the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 9.
