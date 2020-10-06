The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the area of Diamond Lane and Crane Drive Sept. 22. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 7100 block of Whippoorwill Lane Sept. 22. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for illegal driving conduct in the 6300 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 22. The male driver was subsequently arrested for multiple charges, including first-degree DWI, and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers responded to a four-vehicle personal injury crash in the 400 block of Main Street Sept. 22. Two individuals were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
• An officer responded to a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Sept. 22 for a theft. Two males stole two cartons of cigarettes and ran from the store. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers received information of a license plate theft in the 500 block of Ash Street Sept. 23.
• An officer received a report of a school bus stop-arm violation in the 700 block of Main Street Sept. 23. The officer investigated and the involved driver was cited for the violation.
• A complainant from the 900 block of Lois Lane reported she had political signs stolen Sept. 23. The case remains under investigation. A resident from the 6700 block of Black Duck Drive also reported theft of a Trump sign Sept. 23.
• An officer responded to a call of a juvenile driving a go-cart in the street in the area of Pheasant Hills Drive and Stoneybrook Drive Sept. 23. The juvenile was contacted and told not to drive in the street.
• An officer stopped a suspected drunk driver in the 8200 block of 85th Avenue N. Sept. 23. The driver was subsequently arrested.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Hodgson Road and Birch Street Sept. 24. An adult male driver was cited for failure to obey a semaphore and expired registration.
• Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 8300 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 24. The fire was extinguished; its cause is undetermined at this time. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a property damage motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hodgson Road and Birch Street Sept. 24. A juvenile female was cited for failure to drive with due care.
• Officers took a report involving damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 24. The complainant wanted the incident documented.
• Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 25. The individuals were detained and the stolen items were recovered. The individuals involved were arrested on outstanding warrants and issued citations for the theft.
• An officer was dispatched to a business on a damage to property report in the 300 block of Birch Street Sept. 25. The officer investigated, but no suspect has been identified.
• Officers responded to a restaurant in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road on a report of a theft Sept. 25. The case is under investigation.
• While working a traffic safety detail Sept. 25, an officer assisted another agency by stopping a motorcycle for speeding in the area of Main Street NW and Avocet Street NW in Coon Rapids. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple lane violations on I-35W near 85th Avenue NE Sept. 26. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. Upon completing an inventory of the vehicle, small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia were found.
• Officers responded to a complaint of people hunting too close to a building in the 1500 block of Ash Street Sept. 26. Officers located the involved hunters and had them leave the property after talking through the applicable city ordinances.
• Officers received a report of two stolen political signs in the 400 block of Forsham Lake Drive Sept. 26.
• Officers received a damage to property report from the 7600 block of Lake Drive Sept. 27. Officers took photos of the damage.
• An officer took a phone call from a resident in the 400 block of 62nd Street Sept. 27 reporting a defaced and damaged political sign.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident involving a school bus in the area of Watermark Way and Harriet Lane Sept. 28. No injuries were reported.
• Officers received information regarding a theft of a political sign from the 8000 block of Wood Duck Trail Sept. 28.
• An officer located a vehicle parked in a county park after hours Sept. 28. The male driver admitted to having marijuana in his car. A search of the vehicle located the marijuana. The driver was cited.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Lovell Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 23. The drive was subsequently cited for several violations.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 23. The drive was subsequently cited for several violations.
• Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 23. One person was transported to the hospital.
• Police responded to the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Sept. 24 on a theft report.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Lexington Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Sept. 24. The driver was issued several citations, including speeding, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
• Police were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Firebarn Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 25 on a damage to property report. Information was collected.
• Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 25. Information was collected.
• Police received a theft of bicycle report from the 8400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 25. A suspect has not been identified.
• Officers gave a verbal warning for disorderly conduct in the area of Firebarn Road and East Road in Circle Pines Sept. 25.
• A residential burglary was reported in the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Sept. 27.
• Police assisted the St. Paul Police Department in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Sept. 28.
• Officers responded to the area of Center Park in Circle Pines Sept. 28 on a delayed gunshot call. Officers checked the area and found a deceased duck. No suspects were located.
