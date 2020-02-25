The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a robbery alarm from a business in the 7900 block of Lake Drive Feb. 11. Officers obtained suspect information and were later able to locate and arrest multiple suspects. The suspects were transported to jail.
• Officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 11 on a report of shoplifting. Officers located and arrested the suspect and brought the suspect to jail.
• An officer was requested to assist a neighboring agency with a medical call at Running Aces Feb. 13. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital.
• An officer responded to a vandalism report at a residence in the 6600 block of Timberwolf Trail Feb. 13. Police spoke with the property owner about the incident.
• An officer received a phone call from a resident in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 15. The man wanted to know where his old neighbor was living, and the officer advised the male the police did not have that information.
• Officers responded to a possible kidnapping in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 16. Officers gathered information, and with the help of other agencies, tracked down the suspect and possible victim. The investigation is ongoing and has been referred to another agency.
• An officer was dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 2200 block of Foxtail Court Feb. 16. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Feb. 14 on a theft report.
• Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 14 on a theft report. Information was collected.
• Officers made a warrant arrest in the area of Duwayne Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington Feb. 14.
• Police responded to an intoxicated driver complaint in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Feb. 17. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
• Police investigated suspicious activity in the area of Lexington Avenue NE and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 18.
• Officers were dispatched the to area of Lexington Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Feb. 19 on report of a personal injury accident.
• Police were dispatched to the 20 block of East Road in Circle Pines Feb. 20 on a barking dog complaint. The owner was verbally warned.
