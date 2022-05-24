The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• A school resource officer responded to a traffic crash in the parking lot of a school in the 300 block of Elm Street May 10. A report was completed.
• Officers received a report of fraud from someone in the 200 block of Ash Street May 10. Officers gave the victim suggestions on how to protect against future use of her identity.
• An officer responded to a report of animal remains on the side of the roadway in the 8200 block of Rondeau Lake Road E. May 10. The remains were disposed of by public works staff.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident in the area of County Parkway G and Main Street May 10. A vehicle collided with a deer. The vehicle was damaged, but was driven away from the scene.
• Officers responded to a call in the 7900 block of Highland Drive May 10 regarding smoke at a residence. Upon arrival, officers did not see any smoke or flames but did detect a burnt odor. It was later determined that the smell of smoke was due to a failure in the furnace blower motor and there was no active fire.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 7500 block of 20th Avenue May 10. The officer subsequently searched the vehicle and located illegal substances. The illegal substances were confiscated and the driver was cited.
• An officer responded to the 300 block of Elm Street May 11 on report of a personal injury accident involving three vehicles. One driver was cited for moving and insurance violations and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
• An officer responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway May 11. A male acted aggressively toward an employee, and the employee involved wanted the incident reported. The incident was documented.
• Officers responded to a report of a fallen tree blocking the roadway in the 8100 block of Wood Duck Trail May 11. Public works staff responded and removed the tree.
• An officer received a traffic complaint in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive May 12. Extra patrol was requested.
• An officer was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle left at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 12. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of another state and the owner of the vehicle was notified via their local law enforcement agency.
• A license plate theft was reported in the 400 block of Linden Lane May 12. The plate was entered as stolen and there is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers received an ordinance complaint in the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive May 12 regarding a golf cart driving on city streets. Officers made contact with a juvenile and his father, who were advised of the city ordinance that prohibits unauthorized vehicles on city roadways.
• Vandalism was reported in a county park and the Wargo Nature Center May 12. Officers took pictures of the damage, and county parks staff will remove the graffiti and repair the damage.
• An officer took a phone call May 12 regarding an injured cat in the 6400 block of Karth Road. The complainant was advised to bring the cat to an emergency vet.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 1900 block of Norma Way May 13.
• Officers spoke to a resident in the 600 block of Main Street who said someone had accessed their computer. No financial loss was found, and advice was offered to the caller.
• An officer responded to a missing person report in the 300 block of Ware Circle May 13. A group home reported that a male left without permission. The incident was documented and the male was entered as a missing person.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint involving minibikes in the 6200 block of Laurene Avenue May 13. The officers spoke to those involved and advised them of the complaint, city ordinances and state statutes.
• An officer responded to a report of disturbing loud music coming from a residence in the 900 block of Kelly Street May 13. When officers arrive on scene, they heard loud music and made contact with the homeowner, who was advised to keep the noise down. The homeowner agreed to turn down the music.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 7500 block of Jeanne Drive May 15. Officers heard from a complainant, who said their car window was broken. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a personal injury accident in the 7500 block of Main Street May 14. A driver was transported to the hospital and their vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 14 for a person trying to use a counterfeit bill. Officers spoke with those involved and collected the bill as evidence. Another agency is handling the incident.
• An officer performed a traffic stop in the 6400 block of Ware Road May 14. After a short investigation, the officer searched the vehicle and located a large amount of suspected drugs. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses.
• An officer responded to assist the Blaine Police Department with a large fight at a carnival in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE May 14. The officer assisted in dispersing the crowd and traffic control.
• A homeowner in the 800 block of Orange Street was verbally warned by officers for a barking dog and educated about city ordinances.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 500 block of Main Street May 14 and subsequently determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and later booked into jail for third-degree DWI.
• A community service officer was contacted about a patio umbrella stuck on the roof at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 15. The business was advised to contact its property maintenance company.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot in the 600 block of Apollo Drive May 16. The driver of the vehicle was trespassed from the business.
• An officer was dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle in the 8100 block of 20th Avenue May 16. The two occupants of the motorcycle had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital by ambulance.
• Officers and fire personnel responded to a report of a grass fire along I-35E and Main Street May 16. The fire was extinguished.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 60 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 11.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington May 11.
• Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 11 on a disorderly conduct report. An investigation is pending video footage.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 9400 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 12. A large party disturbing the peace was reported, but officers did not locate the source of the noise.
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 12 to assist in blocking the roadway until a fallen tree and power line could be removed from the street.
• Police responded to the 0 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 13 on report of an illegal burn. The homeowner was advised of current burning restrictions.
• Officers responded to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville May 14 on report of a person yelling. Officers determined that two groups were involved in a dispute outside of a local business.
• Officers received a delayed suspicious activity report from the 200 block of Pine Hollow Drive in Circle Pines May 14. A person in a vehicle was reported to be going through mailboxes in the area. Officers searched the area but did not locate the vehicle.
• Police responded to a burglary in the 20 block of West Road in Circle Pines May 14.
• Police responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington May 14 for a personal injury accident involving one vehicle and one bicycle.
• Officers observed suspicious activity at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines May 14, which ultimately led to the identification of a missing person. The person was relocated to their residence.
• Police responded to the area of Patriot Lane and Hamline Avenue in Lexington May 16 on report of a property damage accident. The caller advised that an unknown vehicle had sideswiped her Trailblazer overnight while it was parked in a parking lot. The damage is estimated at $900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.