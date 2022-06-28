The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway June 14. The driver was issued a citation for driving after suspension.
Officers responded to a report of a male acting erratically and walking in and out of traffic in the area of Lake Drive and Forsham Lake Drive June 14. The adult male was found to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Officers responded to a delayed theft from vehicle report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 14. The incident was documented.
An officer took a report regarding disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Apollo Drive June 14. The incident was documented and officers were unable to determine who the involved parties were.
Officers responded to a personal injury crash involving a vehicle and a horse in the 800 block of Ash Street June 14. Officers provided aid and the vehicle was towed.
An officer located a suspicious vehicle after hours in a local park in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive June 15. The occupants were identified and cited.
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs deer property damage accident in the 800 block of Birch Street June 15. The incident was documented and deer was properly disposed.
An officer received a theft of license plates report in the 8000 block of Lake Drive June 15. The plates were entered as stolen and extra patrol will be provided.
An officer took a report involving a neighbor disagreement in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail June 15. The incident was documented and no police assistance was needed.
A community service officer responded to a report of ducks stuck in a storm drain in the 7200 block of Stagecoach Trail June 15. No ducks were located.
An officer took a report regarding littering in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway June 16. The officer investigated and the suspect received a citation for the incident.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report in the 8000 block of Lake Drive June 16. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 16. The officer documented the information and was unable to make contact with involved parties.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault June 16. Upon police arrival, the suspect had left the scene. The victim declined medical attention. A Keeping Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was entered for the suspect since he had left the residence before police arrival. The suspect was later charged with domestic assault.
Officers were requested to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation at a residence in the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive June 16. Assistance was provided.
Officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 6600 block of Blue Heron Drive June 16. The parties were advised to leave each other alone.
An officer responded to the park and ride in the 7100 block of 21st Avenue North June 16 for a suspicious female trying to leave her dog behind. The officer was unable to locate the female.
Officers responded to the 6700 block of 21st Avenue South where juveniles were knocking down garbage and recycling cans June 17. The parties were not located by officers, and the garbage and recycling cans were picked up.
Officers responded to a commercial district in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road June 17 on a call of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found a homeless party sleeping in their vehicle. The person was provided options and was asked to leave the area.
An officer was dispatched to a report of mail in the roadway in the 100 block of Lilac Street June 17. The officer collected the mail and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a dumping complaint in the 500 block of Apollo Drive June 17. The incident was documented and referred to the city planner.
An officer took a theft report from a dealership in the 8000 block of Lake Drive June 18. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer was requested to assist another agency with a K-9 track in the 1700 block of 119th Avenue NW in Coon Rapids. The K9- was deployed and the suspect was located and was taken into custody without incident.
An officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 19. The vehicle was towed and the reporting agency was notified.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash at the intersection of Main Street and Otter Lake Road June 19. A police report and Minnesota State Crash Report were completed, and the vehicles were driven from the scene with moderate damage.
An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road June 19. The officer called the driver of the vehicle and spoke to them about their driving behavior.
An officer received a report about a possible threat in the 800 block of Country Lakes Drive June 20. The officer documented the information and extra patrol will be provided for the neighborhood.
An officer stopped a vehicle for failing to display license plates in the area of Ash Street and I-35E. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A community service officer responded to a report of solicitation without a permit in the 300 block of Linda Court June 20. The solicitor was made aware of city ordinances.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Police received a request for extra patrol in the 10 block of Park Drive in Circle Pines June 15.
A wallet was found near the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington June 15. Police notified the owner.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle near North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington June 15. The motorcycle was subsequently found to be stolen and the adult male driver was subsequently arrested.
An officer conducted a traffic stop near Civic Heights Drive and Civic Heights Circle in Circle Pines June 15. A driver and passenger were both arrested on outstanding warrants.
Officers responded to a civil dispute int eh 1900 block of Cardinal Drive in Centerville June 15.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines June 16.
An adult male was arrested in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 16 for an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to a suspicious activity report occurring in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 16.
Police were notified of a neighborhood dispute in the 100 block of Canterbury Road in Circle Pines June 16.
Officers located a stolen vehicle in the 0 block of Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines June 16. An adult male was subsequently arrested.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and North Road in Circle Pines June 17. An adult male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 17 on a report of shoplifting.
Police received a phone call regarding motor vehicle tampering in the 2000 block of Willow Circle in Centerville June 17.
Police responded to a report of a slumper in the 90 block of West Golden Lake Drive in Circle Pines June 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Police fielded a phone call report of disorderly conduct in the 7200 block of Brian Drive in Centerville June 18.
Officers responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 18.
An officer observed a traffic violation in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines June 18 and conducted a traffic stop. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and 21st Avenue South in Centerville June 19. AN adult male driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Civic Heights Circle in Circle Pines June 19. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington on report of shoplifting. No suspect information was available and the items taken are unknown.
An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 1 block of Central Street in Circle Pines June 20. The vehicle contained juveniles and parents were contacted.
A package theft was reported in the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines June 21.
An officer observed a black motorcycle with no plates traveling westbound on Main Street from Centerville Road in Centerville June 21. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle but it fled. The officer did not engage in a pursuit.
