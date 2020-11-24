The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol in the 1600 block of Birch Street Nov. 10, an officer observed a vehicle strike a cat that ran into traffic. The owner of the cat was notified.
• An officer was dispatched on a stolen vehicle report in the 8000 block of I-35E Nov. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
• While on patrol in the area of 20th Avenue and Birch Street Nov. 11, an officer located a vehicle in the ditch. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DWI and later charged with DWI-related charges.
• An officer was dispatched on a call regarding a vehicle that was damaged while a resident was snowblowing a driveway in the 7000 block of Sunset Avenue Nov. 11. The involved parties exchanged information.
• Officers were dispatched on a call regarding someone hunting too close to a home in the 7500 block of Jeanne Drive Nov. 11. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle personal injury accident in the 1900 block of Birch Street Nov. 11. The driver was subsequently arrested on DWI-related charges.
• An employee of a business in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road reported that a vehicle taken for a test drive had not been returned Nov. 11. The vehicle was entered as stolen; the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched on a call of a possibly impaired driver at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 12. The officer located the driver, who was arrested for DWI and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers were called to a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road for a reported fight in the parking lot Nov. 13. The male and female had left and were later located by a neighboring law enforcement agency. Both individuals were cited for disorderly conduct due to their actions at the business.
• Officers responded to a 911 open line regarding a domestic situation within the city Nov. 13. The officer investigated and later arrested an adult female for assault and interfering with a 911 call.
• Officers responded to a delayed residential burglary report in the 700 block of Eagle Court Nov. 15. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a trailer theft in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 16. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 12 on a suspicious activity report. Information was collected.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines on a theft report Nov.13.
• A theft was reported in the 7200 block of LaValle Drive in Centerville Nov. 13.
• Officers arrested a male in the 1 block of Pleasant View Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 14 on an outstanding warrant. The male was taken to the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 1 block of Shepherd Court in Circle Pines Nov. 15. The subject of the welfare check advised that she had taken a package from a doorstep. The victim of the theft was notified.
• Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Drive and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 16 for a personal injury accident.
• An officer located a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Nov. 17. The officer transported the adult male to another location and gave him a verbal warning for suspicious activity.
• A theft was reported in the 8900 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington Nov. 17. The caller advised that an unknown suspect damaged the holiday decorations in his yard overnight. The estimated loss is $50.
