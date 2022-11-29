The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer received a phone call report of a financial transaction card fraud at a store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 15. The incident is under investigation.
An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 2200 block of Main Street Nov. 15. The adult female driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after revocation and providing false information to a police officer, and on an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to a property damage report in the 800 block of Birch Street Nov. 15. A caller reported that a group of juveniles was throwing eggs at passing cars, causing damage to a vehicle. The incident was documented, but the suspects are unknown.
A gas drive-off was reported at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Nov. 16. The investigation is ongoing.
A community service officer assisted a building inspector in writing a citation for zoning violations in the 1100 block of Main Street Nov. 16.
Officers completed a welfare check on Town Center Parkway Nov. 16. Officers determined that a domestic assault had taken place, and an adult male was arrested and booked into jail.
Officers were dispatched to an assault in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 16. The incident involved two people and resulted in injuries.
Officers and the fire division responded to a call for the smell of smoke at a business in the 7600 block of Village Drive Nov. 17. The potential source of the smoke was located, and fire division handled the incident.
An officer responded to a business parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 17 for a vehicle that had a window broken. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to a report of a civil dispute between a passenger and an Uber driver near Hodgson Road and Lake Drive Nov. 17. The officer was able to help settle the dispute.
Officers responded to a call of a disorderly student at a school in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Nov. 18. A student was later taken to the hospital and charged out of police custody for disorderly conduct.
A community service officer received a request for extra patrol regarding construction vehicles driving too fast in the area of Chestnut Street and 21st Avenue South Nov. 18. The request was forwarded to patrol officers.
Damage to property was reported at a residence on Century Trail Nov. 18. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of Main Street Nov. 20. The occupants of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff, and fire personnel assisted with roadway cleanup and traffic direction.
A resident in the 800 block of Orange Street was issued a citation for a barking dog Nov. 20. .
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Officers responded to the intersection of Lake Drive and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 16 for a property damage accident.
A mail theft was reported in the 30 block of Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 17.
Police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle sitting in a business parking lot in the 7100 block of 21st Avenue North in Centerville Nov. 18.
Officers received a phone call from a resident in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Nov. 20 regarding a disturbing TikTok video with an unknown location.
Officers located an unconscious adult male in a vehicle in the area of 21st Avenue and Main Street in Centerville Nov. 20. The male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Police responded to a garage fire in the 60 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 20.
Officers received a suspicious activity report in the 0 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 22. Upon investigation, officers located a video of a male suspect running from an open garage in the area. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Nov. 22 on report of a fire. Officers located and extinguished the fire, which was determined to be started intentionally. The fire is under investigation.
