The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 7400 block of Main Street Aug. 20. The officer subsequently found an individual fishing in a park after hours, who was advised of park hours and asked to leave.
• Police responded to a theft report from a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Aug. 20. The officer was unable to identify the suspect vehicle, but the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a personal injury crash in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Aug. 21. Officers determined there were minor injuries, and an adult female driver was cited for failure to drive with due care.
• Police responded to the area of Ash Street and Centerville Road Aug. 20 on report of a property damage accident. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and a state accident report was completed.
• Officers located three individuals fishing in a county park in the 7400 block of Main Street after hours Aug. 20. The individuals were advised of the park hours and advised to leave.
• An officer took a report of a traffic complaint that occurred in the 6800 block of Sunset Avenue Aug. 21. The officer later identified the violator and cited them for the offense: passing on the right where prohibited.
• An officer responded to a complaint of dirt bikes operating inside a park located in the 7600 block of Village Drive Aug. 21. The officer located the bikers and advised them of the city ordinance.
• An officer responded to a barking dog complaint in the 6800 block of Lakeview Drive Aug. 21. The officer arrived and was unable to contact the owner, but cited the owner for the observed violation anyway.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 400 block of Main Street Aug. 21. The officer observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and the driver was subsequently cited for the offense.
•An officer performed a traffic stop for a stop sign violation in the area of Centerville Road and Ash Street Aug. 22. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Aug. 22. An adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Marilyn Drive and Highland Trail Aug. 22. The driver was cited for small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for stop sign and no proof of insurance.
• Officers responded to a property damage crash report in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 22. One driver was cited for failure to drive with due care.
• Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries in the 7900 block of I-35E Aug. 22. Officers arrived on scene and found there were minor injuries. Everyone involved declined transport by ambulance.
• Officers responded to a delayed report of a dog bite that took place in the 7700 block of Clydesdale Court Aug. 23. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call of a male who had fallen out of his kayak and was stranded in Marshan Lake Aug. 23. The male was rescued by a nearby resident in a canoe.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for unsafe driving conduct in the 6900 block of Lake Drive Aug. 24. The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested for DWI. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 6600 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Aug. 24. Officers were advised vehicles were parking in front of the temporary mailboxes in the construction zone, which prevented people from getting their mail. Officers requested temporary no parking signs from public works to prevent the occurrence from happening again.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway regarding a vandalism report Aug. 24. The officer documented the incident; there is no suspect information at this time.
• An officer performed a traffic stop in the area of I-35W and Sunset Avenue Aug. 25. The driver attempted to bribe the officer to not issue a citation, and the driver was arrested for attempted bribery.
•An officer responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road Aug. 26. One vehicle was towed from the scene by a private tow. One person reported a possible injury and chose to drive tto the hospital. One driver was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care, instruction permit violations, and other infractions.
• Officers responded to a report of a driver who threw a drink at another vehicle in the 0 block of Elm Street Aug. 26. Officers investigated and charged two juveniles for disorderly conduct and littering/depositing a dangerous object on the roadway.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a property damage accident on Lexington Avenue at Lovell Road in Lexington Aug. 22. Officers determined one party had a possible injury; the individual was transported via ambulance for further treatment and evaluation.
• Police conducted a stop of an adult male in the area of Indian Hills and County Road J in Circle Pines Aug. 23. The male was intoxicated and, once identified, was transported home and released to the care of his mother.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington Aug. 25 on a report of damage to property.
• Officers responded to the city of Circle Pines Aug. 26 for a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, police determined an adult male had physically assaulted a female child. The adult male was arrested and transported to jail.
• Police responded to the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines on a report of damage to city property Aug. 26. The incident was documented and photographs were taken.
• A resident on East Road in Circle Pines reported a theft from a motor vehicle Aug. 26.
• An officer responded to a walk-in report at the police station Aug. 27 about a property damage accident that occurred in the area of Lovell Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington. The caller advised he struck a large metal object in the middle of the roadway, causing around $900 in damage to his vehicle.
