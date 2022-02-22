The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of 73rd Street in Centerville regarding an animal complaint Feb. 9.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Road and Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 9. A citation was issued and charges are pending.
•Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Feb. 9.
•An officer was dispatched to the 3500 block of Restwood Road in Lexington for a theft report Feb. 9.
•An officer was dispatched to the 7200 block of Unity Avenue in Centerville for a mail theft report Feb. 9. The night shift officer conducted a follow-up and arrested an adult female for mail theft.
•A vehicle was stolen from the 7200 block of Unity Avenue in Centerville Feb. 9.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of County Road J and Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines Feb. 9. A citation was issued.
•Officers conducted a warrant attempt in the 20 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines Feb. 10. An adult male was subsequently arrested on two outstanding warrants.
•Officers received a phone call regarding fraud at the 1800 block of Partridge Place in Centerville Feb. 10.
•An officer was dispatched to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Central Street in Circle Pines for a motor vehicle accident Feb. 11. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington on report of a fire alarm Feb. 14. Officers determined it was from burnt food.
•An officer conducted a warrant attempt in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville Feb. 14. An adult male was subsequently arrested on his outstanding warrant.
•A suspicious male was seen walking near Shad Avenue and Fox Run in Centerville Feb. 14. The male was found to have several warrants and was arrested and booked at jail.
•An officer took a phone call regarding a delayed report of hit-and-run from the area of Syndicate Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington Feb. 15. The case is still active.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer was requested to assist another agency on a warrant arrest on Main Street and 20th Avenue Feb. 8. The officer stood by while the arrest was made.
•An officer responded to a phone call report of suspicious activity on Main Street and Lake Drive Feb. 8. The incident was documented.
•An officer was dispatched on a phone call report regarding a civil dispute in the 1200 block of Main Street Feb. 8. The officer spoke with both parties, and they were able to reach an agreement.
•An officer handled a report of suspected fraud in the 800 block of Fox Road Feb. 8. No suspects were identified, and another state agency is handling the investigation.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive Feb. 8. The officer documented the information.
•While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Feb. 9. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving while impaired and was later booked at jail.
•An officer was dispatched to a residential burglary alarm in the 6300 block of Mineral Point Feb. 9. The officer arrived and found the house to be secure.
•An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding a citation in the 800 block of Birch Street Feb. 9. The officer provided the caller with information for the citation.
•Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 6800 block of 21st Avenue South Feb. 9. The building was checked and all appeared to be secure.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7000 block of Centerville Road Feb. 9. The driver was found to be impaired. The driver was arrested and later charged with DWI-related charges.
•A community service officer was requested to complete a citation for city building officials for a code violation in the 1100 block of Birch Street Feb. 10. The citation was completed and mailed.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 10. Through investigation, the officer found the driver was in possession of a fake ID and had a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation.
•Officers responded to alarms sounding in a home in the 6200 block of Hollow Lane Feb. 10. The alarms sounding were smoke alarms, and fire personnel took over the incident. There were no signs of smoke or fire.
•An officer received a civil report involving a dispute over an item one person sold to another in the 6700 block of 21st Avenue South Feb. 10. The parties agreed on a solution.
•An officer received a report of a single-vehicle rollover in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 10. The officer responded, checked on the involved party and found they were not injured. The officer investigated and a state crash report was completed.
•Officers responded to a delayed package theft report in the 6600 block of Lacasse Drive Feb. 10. The officer collected information and checked the area for the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked running in the street for an unusual amount of time in the 6500 block of Whitetail Trail Feb. 10. The officers located the vehicle and the male driver moved the vehicle.
•An officer responded to what was reported as a construction dumpster fire in the 6600 block of Heritage Avenue Feb. 10. The officer arrived and found the fire was actually a frost mitigation system for the construction project and wasn’t a threat to structures. The fire division arrived and handled the investigation.
•An officer assisted another agency on a property damage crash on I-35 and Lake Drive Feb. 10. The officer stood by and provided emergency lights for scene safety.
•An officer responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 900 block of Pheasant Run South Feb. 10. The officer investigated and completed a state crash report.
•An officer was requested by Anoka County Highway Department to tow a vehicle from the roadway in the 6600 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 11. The vehicle was towed to the Twin Cities.
•An officer took a call of a hit-and-run property damage crash on Morgan Lane and Gotland Lane Feb. 11. After an investigation, an adult male was charged with leaving the scene of the crash.
•Officers responded to a possible threat at a home in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane Feb. 11. Through investigation, the officers learned there was no active threat. Extra patrol will be provided.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 100 block of Mustang Court Feb. 11. The officers did not observe any apparent problems. The officer left written information from the owners of the residence and the vehicle.
•An officer took a suspicious activity report which involved unknown people on a resident’s property who left at a high rate of speed in a vehicle in the 7100 block of Sunset Avenue Feb. 11. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle. Extra patrol will be provided.
•Officers responded to an electrical pole that was sparking on an I-35W on-ramp at Lake Drive Feb. 11. Fire personnel and Xcel Energy responded and handled the incident.
•An officer responded to a phone call to assist another agency with an informational request in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 11. The other agency was assisted.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 6500 block of I-35E and found that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license Feb. 12. The driver was stopped a second time shortly after the first stop. The driver was arrested and booked after the second offense.
•Officers responded to a business on a report of an alarm sounding in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Feb. 12. Officers found the business to be secure.
•Officers responded to an audible alarm in the 600 block of Highland Trail Feb. 12. Officers found the house to be secure and there were no signs of a problem.
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Feb. 12. The officer stopped the vehicle and observed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and later booked at jail for DWI-related offenses.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence in the 200 block of Linda Lane Feb. 12. Officers made contact with an adult male, who was at the wrong residence. There were no further problems.
•An officer responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 600 block of Aqua Lane Feb. 13. The officer was able to push the vehicle back onto the roadway.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Feb. 13. The male driver was cited and released.
•An officer responded to a property damage crash involving a plow truck and a passenger car in the 500 block of Hawthorn Road Feb. 14. The drivers exchanged information at the scene. A state crash report was completed.
•An officer took a report of suspicious activity in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane Feb. 14. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with advice on next steps to take.
•An officer received a suspicious activity report regarding a snowmobiler who rode through private property in the 1500 block of Ash Street Feb. 14. Extra patrol will be provided.
•Officers responded to a residence on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 14. Officers did not locate the vehicle. An officer documented the incident.
•Officers assisted another agency in getting information regarding a theft case in the 300 block of Linda Lane Feb. 14.
