The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a dog bite in the 1100 block of Main Street April 11. The officer arrived on scene, rendered medical aid and documented the incident.
• Officers were called to assist Anoka County Probation in serving a juvenile warrant in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue April 11. Officers assisted in taking a juvenile male into custody and booking him at the Anoka County Juvenile Center.
• An officer responded to a county park in the area of County Parkway E to check for a vehicle that was said to be following a walker in the park April 11. The officer located the vehicle and spoke to the occupants, who had been bird-watching.
• Officers responded to a senior care facility in the 600 block of Market Place Drive for an elderly female who was acting disorderly April 11. The female agreed to remain in her room for the remainder of the night.
• An officer responded to the police station on a report of a duck stuck in the grill of a vehicle April 12. The officer arrived and found the duck was free. The duck was able to fly away.
• An officer took a property damage report April 12, where an object from a vehicle on I-35W struck the complainant’s vehicle, causing damage. The incident was documented and insurance companies will be working on a resolution.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of I-35E and Main Street April 12. An adult female driver was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants. The female was booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer responded to a report of a fallen tree blocking a roadway in the 300 block of Pine Street April 12. The officer found two trees had fallen and were blocking half of the road. Public works was requested for tree removal. Traffic cones were placed to warn drivers of the hazard until the tree was removed.
• An officer responded to the 6100 block of Holly Drive April 12 on a report of hit-and-run. The suspect driver will be charged.
• An officer responded to a call of a dispute in a gas station parking lot in the 7500 block of Lake Drive April 12. The parties were separated, and no crime had occurred.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Main Street and Lake Drive April 13. After an investigation, the male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and was booked into jail.
• Suspicious mail was reported in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway April 13.
• An officer responded for a delayed shoplifting report in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 13. The case is under investigation.
• An officer took a phone call from a resident who lives on Ash Street regarding an attempted phone scam April 13. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with options for the future.
• Officers responded to assist the Minnesota State Patrol with a commercial vehicle fire near the I-35E and I-35W split April 14. Officers assisted with scene safety until the fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of damage to property in the area of Birch Street and Old Birch Street April 14. The officer documented the incident.
• A community service officer (CSO) observed a tire fall off of a trailer being pulled by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pheasant Run South April 14. The CSO removed the tire from the roadway and followed the vehicle until it stopped. The CSO returned the tire to the driver of the vehicle and discussed load security.
• A CSO responded to a report of a muskrat stuck in a fence in the 1900 block of Birch Street April 14. The muskrat was removed with no injuries.
• Officers responded to a traffic complaint in the 600 block of 62nd Street regarding a vehicle repeatedly driving past an address and revving the engine April 14. The driver was contacted and advised to discontinue revving the engine.
• An officer heard gunshots and located shell casings near a roadway in the area of Birch Street and Centerville Road April 14. The immediate area was checked, and evidence was collected. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a personal injury crash on I-35E near 80th Street April 15.
• An officer handled a phone call regarding a social media account that was hacked April 15. The victim was given suggestions on ways to safeguard her digital footprint.
• An officer responded to a report of several teenagers seen jumping fences and going into the back door of a home in the 400 block of Post Road April 15. The homeowner was alerted; the individuals were guests of their daughter. Guests were asked to leave by the homeowner.
• An officer received a criminal sexual conduct report April 17. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to the 400 block of Apollo Drive regarding a possible impaired driver April 17. Officers stopped the vehicle, and the driver was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for second-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to a possible fight in a park in the 6100 block of Oakwood Lane April 17. Officers located several juveniles, who said they were goofing around. It was determined that nobody was injured. The juveniles' parents were contacted and advised of the incident.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines April 12 for a dog running at large.
• Police responded to the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 12 for a property damage crash.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault in Centerville April 12.
• Identify theft was reported by a resident in the 7000 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville April 12.
• Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville April 12.
• An officer observed a large amount of smoke in the 90 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines April 13. The officer subsequently located an illegal burn and advised the homeowner to extinguish the fire.
• Officers responded to the 4200 block of Woodland Road in Circle Pines April 13 for a burglary.
• Police responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 14 for a report of theft.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 1700 block of Westview Street in Centerville April 14.
• Theft was reported in the 90 block of East Road in Circle Pines April 14.
• A resident in the 8800 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington reported damage to property April 15. The caller advised that an unknown vehicle had struck and broke his metal mailbox. The damage is estimated to be $200.
• Officers responded to a theft in progress at a residence in the 9100 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington April 16. Upon arrival, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects. The caller advised that three male suspects removed a catalytic converter from his vehicle. The estimated loss is $1,760.
