The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines for a reported assault on Feb. 15. A male was issued a citation.
• Officers were dispatched in response to a phone call regarding an order for protection violation in the 50 block of West Road in Circle Pines Feb. 15. The case is pending.
• An officer was dispatched to a delayed theft report in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Feb. 16.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Civic Heights Drive and Civic Heights Circle in Circle Pines Feb. 18. An adult male was subsequently arrested for multiple offenses.
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Feb. 18 to assist a caller with an animal in the house. Officers attempted to locate and remove the animal. Officers advised the homeowner.
• An officer observed multiple traffic violations near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Feb. 18. An adult male was subsequently arrested for multiple offenses.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to assist another agency with a single-vehicle rollover on I-35E Feb. 14. The driver had minor injuries, and the original agency responded to the scene and handled the investigation.
• An officer received a report of a school bus stop arm violation in the area of Apollo Drive and Savanna Court Feb. 15. Upon viewing bus video, the officer determined the case should be forwarded to the city attorney’s office for formal charges, as there were kids outside the bus at the time the vehicle passed.
• An officer responded to a request to trespass a male from a residence in the 6600 block of Clearwater Creek Drive Feb. 16. The male was contacted and advised if he returned to the property, he would be subject to arrest.
• Officers responded to a local business in the 6800 block of 21st Avenue South on a delayed report of a fight. Officers obtained footage of the incident and will follow up with the employees involved.
• Officers responded to a local business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 16 on a report of counterfeit currency. Officers found no intent to defraud, seized the bill and documented the incident.
• An officer responded to a report of found property in the 7000 block of Caribou Circle Feb. 17. The officer took the property for safekeeping and documented the incident.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Centerville Road and Birch Street Feb. 18 because the registered owner had a revoked driver’s license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The adult male was arrested and booked at jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and illegal driving conduct in the 700 block of Main Street Feb. 19. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested and booked at jail for third-degree DWI refusal, fourth-degree DWI, obstructing the legal process and speeding.
• Officers responded to a report of an unwanted person at a residence in the 6800 block of Black Duck Drive Feb. 19. The suspect agreed to leave the residence, and was trespassed at the homeowner’s request.
• While on patrol in the area of Palomino Lane Feb. 19, a community service officer observed a semi parked on the street in violation of city ordinances. The community service officer was unable to contact the driver and left a business card on the semi.
• An officer responded to a motor vehicle property damage accident in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 20. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
• An officer responded to a residence in the 6400 block of Blackberry Court Feb. 20 as the caller had found their vehicle had been inadvertently running in the closed garage for an extended period of time and requested that the residence be checked for carbon monoxide. Fire staff arrived to check the residence with a monitor and helped ventilate the home and garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.