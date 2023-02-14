The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a report of a delayed hit-and-run accident in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 1. The caller reported the damage was very minor and a suspect license plate was given. The investigation is active.
• Officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville for a gas drive-off theft Feb. 2.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington for a delayed burglary report Feb. 2. The case is still active.
• Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road in Circle Pines on a report of a personal injury accident Feb. 2. Officers assisted the injured party and took information for a report.
• An officer observed suspicious activity on the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Feb. 5. A traffic stop was conducted and, ultimately, one male was arrested.
• An officer observed traffic violations at Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington Feb. 6. The vehicle was stopped and ultimately searched, and drug paraphernalia was found and destroyed.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 800 block of I-35E Jan. 31. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for driving after revocation and speeding. The vehicle was towed to Twin Cities Towing.
• An officer responded to the 700 block of Town Center Parkway for a fire alarm Jan. 31. Upon investigation, the officer learned the alarm was activated by construction dust.
• An officer responded to a narcotics-related situation in the 7800 block of Century Trail Jan. 31. Two juveniles were interviewed, and one was charged for possession of a controlled substance.
• An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 600 block of Market Place Drive Jan. 31. The officer collected information but was unable to develop a suspect at that time. The investigation is ongoing.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 6300 block of I-35E Feb. 1. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving while impaired and booked at the Anoka County Jail.
• While on patrol in the area of Main Street and I-35E Feb. 1, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested and booked at jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and speeding.
• Officers responded to a report of a structure fire in the 7900 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 2. Multiple fire agencies responded and extinguished a garage and vehicle fire.
• An officer received a phone call report of a trespassing incident that occurred at a private construction site in the 200 block of Hammerly Court Feb. 2. Officers sent a letter to an adult male informing them they were trespassed.
• Officers responded to a private residence on report of an assault Feb. 2. Officers investigated the incident and cited an adult male for fifth-degree assault.
• An officer observed an unknown male who appeared to be tampering with the front door of a house in the 6700 block of Timberwolf Trail Feb. 2. The officer made contact with the male and learned it was the homeowner conducting maintenance.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 800 block of Main Street Feb. 3. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and booked at jail.
• An officer received a call of a disorderly male at a hotel in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 3. The officer investigated and later charged the male with disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible vehicle fire in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 3. It was found to be a vehicle idling with heavy exhaust. No problems were found.
• Officers responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle personal injury crash in the 500 block of Birch Street Feb. 3. Officers arrived and provided aid to a driver suffering from a medical emergency. No other motorists were injured, and information for insurance purposes was provided to all drivers.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury crash in the 6900 block of Lake Drive Feb. 3. It was determined the call was an automated signal sent by a smartphone in error.
• An officer responded to a report of an injured deer in the caller’s yard in the 900 block of Birch Street Feb. 4. The deer was dispatched and a possession permit was issued to a community member for the deer.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding damage to property in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 4. The officer documented the incident; the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a local business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for suspicious activity involving two males Feb. 4. An officer stopped the vehicle they were in and arrested the driver for several offenses.
• Officers responded to a request to check the welfare of a male whose mother had not heard from him in two weeks Feb. 5. It was found the male likely changed cell phone numbers. The information was passed along to the caller.
• An officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 5. The officer documented the theft, and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation in the 500 block of Birch Street Feb. 6. The officer impounded the plate and provided the driver a temporary permit.
