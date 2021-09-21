The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer was dispatched to a call of juveniles yelling and knocking on windows in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road Sept. 6. The juveniles were not located.
•Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 2300 block of Main Street Sept. 6. The suspects were not located. The case is under investigation.
•An officer took a phone call from a resident in the 1500 block of East Holly Drive Sept. 6. The male stated a bear had damaged his property. Officers advised the male not to leave food out in his yard.
•Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the 7300 block of Lake Drive Sept. 6. The male driver fled from officers but was eventually apprehended and booked into jail for several violations.
•An officer responded to a call of a suspicious person tampering with motor vehicles in the 7800 block of 24th Avenue Sept. 6. The officer made contact with a suspect, who was later cited. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive for juveniles out past curfew Sept. 7. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested for the area.
•An officer responded to a report of a possible grass fire in the 6300 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 7. The officer subsequently located a fire at a residence in which the homeowner had a fire that did not comply with city ordinance. The homeowner was asked to put the fire out.
•Officers responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 7. Officers learned the individual was a suspect from a different case. The suspect was arrested and placed on an emergency transport hold. The adult male was transported to a metro hospital.
•An officer responded to a delayed theft from vehicle report involving several vehicles at a residence in the 7800 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 8. The case is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident near Main Street and Otter Lake Road Sept. 8. The incident was documented, but no one was able to get the license plate information of the involved vehicle that fled the scene.
•Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Lino Lakes Elementary School driving on the grass Sept. 8. The vehicle was located and the juvenile driver was cited.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Sept. 10. Two juveniles were fighting in a van and got out of the van and walked away. The juveniles were subsequently located and released to their parents.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 200 block of Elm Street Sept. 10. Suspect(s) are unknown.
•An officer responded to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 10 to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) with a large fight. Officers arrived on scene to find the fight had already ended. CLPD is handling the investigation.
•Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Birch Street and Ware Road Sept. 11. An adult male was transported to a metro hospital.
•Officers responded to a three-vehicle property damage crash near Main Street and Lake Drive Sept. 11.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity involving two males seen at an abandoned residence in the 6200 block of Hodgson Road Sept. 11. The males were later identified and told to stay off of the property.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8800 block of Naples Street in Lexington Sept. 9. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
•An owner in the 0 block of Oak Ridge Trail in Circle Pines was verbally warned for a barking dog Sept. 9.
•Officers were dispatched to a property damage report in the 0 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 9. City property had been damaged.
•A theft was reported in the 10100 block of Lake Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 11.
•Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Sept. 12 on report of an assault. Officers arrived to find a group of individuals fighting.
