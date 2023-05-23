The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of an injured wild animal in the 600 block of Andall Street May 9. The officer observed the animal was sick, so it was dispatched and disposed of.
• Officers responded to a 911 hang-up in Lino Lakes May 9. The officers investigated and found a domestic assault had taken place. An adult was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct on I-35W near Lake Drive May 9. The adult female driver was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant. The driver was also cited for driving with a canceled license.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-35E near 80th Street May 10. The adult female driver was cited for speeding and not having a valid driver’s license.
• A community service officer received a complaint about a possible dangerous dog in the 700 block of Vicky Lane May 10. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call of a male who was running naked on a trail in the 700 block of Aqua Lane May 10. Officers were unable to locate the male.
• An officer responded to a report of bike theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive May 10. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer took a phone call fraud report from a resident in the 100 block of Pony Court May 11. The case is being investigated for identity theft.
• An officer responded to a dog vs. dog bite incident in the 2200 block of Lacasse Drive May 12. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a possible crash with injuries in the area of Main Street and I-35E May 12. An involved party was evaluated by paramedics on scene and declined medical transport.
• An officer responded to a report of a dog bite involving a child in the 6400 block of Fox Road May 12. The owner of the dog was issued a citation and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a call of damage to property at a business in the 500 block of Apollo Drive May 13. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer located a suspicious vehicle in the 7300 block of Jon Avenue May 14. The officer investigated, arrested the driver and booked them into jail for third-degree DWI.
• A resident in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive reported a suspicious male seen on video walking around his property during the middle of the night May 14. Extra patrol was requested. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of disorderly conduct by a juvenile in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue May 14. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• An officer assisted a neighboring agency on a personal injury crash in the 2000 block of Main Street May 14. Parties were treated for minor injuries.
• An officer arrested a disorderly juvenile at a school in the 300 block of Elm Street for assault and disorderly conduct May 15. The juvenile was placed at a juvenile detention center.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Mustang Lane and Palomino Lane May 15. It was found to be a male delivering papers, and there were no problems.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a physical domestic between two brothers in Circle Pines May 11. Upon arrival, officers found the two adult males had already been separated. Both were treated for injuries and one was transported to the hospital. Neither was charged.
• Police fielded a traffic complaint in the area of Sorel Street and Centerville Road in Centerville May 12.
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident in the area of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines May 12. Officers made a report and facilitated the exchange of information between the involved parties.
• Police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington involving juveniles May 12.
• An officer responded to a report of harassment in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 12.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Center Road in Circle Pines May 13 on a report of a downed power line. Officers determined it was a cable line, and assisted fire personnel in rehanging the line.
• Police responded to the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville May 13 to check the welfare of a male who claimed he had been drugged while at a party.
• Officers responded to the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington May 13 on report of a neighborhood dispute. Officers took information from the involved parties and advised them to stay separated.
• Officers responded to a traffic complaint in the 3800 block of Boston Lane in Lexington May 15. The complainant advised that a motorcyclist was riding carelessly in the Parkview Estates community. Officers subsequently made contact with the motorcyclist, who was given a verbal warning.
• Police were dispatched to the 6800 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville May 15 for a property damage hit-and-run. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 15 after observing a traffic violation. The officer observed drug paraphernalia and conducted a probable cause search. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 3800 block of Boston Lane in Lexington May 15.
