The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer responded to a report of a stolen trailer from a business in the 500 block of Lilac Street April 18. The investigation is ongoing
• An officer received information regarding potential neglect of a vulnerable adult in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 18. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of individuals throwing rocks out of an apartment window in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 18. An officer made contact with the involved juveniles and spoke to them about their conduct.
• Officers responded to a possible grass fire in the 500 block of Apollo Drive April 18. Upon investigation, officers found the fire to be an attended recreational fire.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for displaying expired registration in the area of Main Street and I-35E April 18. The adult male driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI and alcohol content 0.08 or more within two hours.
• An officer took a report regarding damage to a city-owned vehicle in the 1700 block of Birch Street April 19.
• An officer responded to a report of a student possibly planning to bring a firearm to school in the 400 block of Elm Street April 19. The investigation is ongoing.
• A resident voiced a complaint of passing on the shoulder in the 7700 block of Lake Drive April 20. The resident requested extra patrol and the information was passed on to officers.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible vehicle submerged in the water after a caller in the 7400 block of Main Street reported seeing headlights April 20. Upon arrival, the lights were found to be coming from a fishing boat.
• An officer located a vehicle involved in a possible fraud in another city in the 2000 block of Main Street April 21. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified all parties in the vehicle. The officer then relayed the information to the investigating agency.
• An officer responded to a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South on a report of a theft of gasoline April 22. The officer was able to subsequently locate the driver, who denied intentionally leaving without paying. Charges are pending until the officer can view the video of the incident.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations on I-35E near Lake Drive NE April 23. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• An officer documented an incident involving damage to city property in the 1600 block of Birch Street April 23.
• Officers responded to a call of a male in possession of stolen property in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 23. The property was recovered and the male was charged.
• An officer took a phone call report from a resident in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road West who reported he was the victim of identity theft April 24. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly juveniles at a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive April 24. The juveniles were gone upon arrival, and police assistance was declined by staff.
• An officer took a report for damage to property at the Rookery Activity Center April 24. The incident is under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers received a report of harassment from the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue April 19.
• Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Park Drive West and North Road NE in Circle Pines April 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines April 19.
• Officers located a suspected stolen vehicle in the 8700 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington April 19.
• Officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville April 21 for a property damage crash.
• Police responded to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville on a report of a counterfeit bill April 21.
• An officer observed a vehicle travelling well above the posted speed limit in the 7300 block of Main Street in Centerville April 21. The vehicle was ultimately stopped, and the driver was issued a speeding citation.
• Police responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 22 on report of multiple assaults.
• An officer observed a traffic violation at the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 22. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• One individual was arrested for domestic assault in Lexington April 23.
• Stolen property was reported in the 8900 block of Pascal Avenue in Lexington April 23.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville April 24. Upon investigation, officers found that a white Dodge truck rear-ended a postal delivery truck as it was stopped on Main Street. There were no injuries.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Center Road in Circle Pines April 24. A caller advised police that an unknown suspect tried the doors on his vehicle before being scared off. Nothing was found to be missing.
