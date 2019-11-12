The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers received a phone call report regarding narcotics information at a business in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Oct. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
• A school counselor reported a that student disclosed that they were sexually assaulted Oct. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call regarding a male at an area restaurant in the 600 block of Apollo Drive with several outstanding warrants Oct. 29. The male was arrested on three confirmed warrants.
• Officers responded to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department with an uncooperative driver at a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Robin Lane in Centerville Oct. 30. The driver refused to step out of the vehicle; officers had to use force to remove the driver. The driver was arrested on multiple charges.
• Officers responded to a possible medical call in the 700 block of Village Drive Oct. 30. After an investigation, an adult female was arrested for DWI, test refusal and open bottle.
• Officers completed tobacco compliance checks at all the establishments that sell tobacco Oct. 30. Two establishments failed the compliance checks, and two adult males are being charged with selling tobacco to a minor.
• Police and fire responded to a personal injury accident in the area of Main Street and Sunset Avenue Oct. 31. Two people were transported to an area hospital by ambulance and two vehicles had to be towed from the scene. One of the involved drivers was cited for failure to yield.
• An officer responded to a theft report in the 1500 block of Ash Street Oct. 31. A boat, motor and trailer were taken from the victim's yard overnight. The case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a report of a juvenile riding a dirt bike on the roadway in the 100 block of Ulmer Drive Oct. 31. Officers located the juvenile and a parent was advised.
• Officers responded to a call of an accident with injuries in the area of Lake Drive and I-35W Nov. 1. Officers arrived and one individual was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles involved were driven from the scene.
• An officer responded to multiple reports of damaged mailboxes on Sunset Avenue Nov. 2. The officer found two mailboxes/posts had been struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The case is under investigation.
• Officers performed traffic stops on two vehicles in the 100 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 3. The vehicles were searched; officers located drugs in both vehicles. The drivers were subsequently arrested for possession of controlled substances.
• Officers responded to a possible medical situation in a vehicle at a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 4. After further investigation, an adult female was arrested for DWI and open bottle, among other charges.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Brian Drive in Centerville Nov. 1 on a damage to property report. Officers took photos of the damage.
• Police took a delayed report of sexual harassment Nov. 1 that occurred in Lexington.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 1 for an unwanted male at a business. Police subsequently trespassed two males from the property.
• Police were dispatched to LaMotte Park in Centerville Nov. 2 on report of a person driving a mini dirt bike on the trails. Officers subsequently located two individuals who were subsequently warned for driving on the bike paths.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 3 on a civil dispute. Officers helped to mediate the situation.
• Damage to property was reported in the 6900 block of Meadow Circle in Centerville Nov. 3.
• Officers received a walk-in report Nov. 4 regarding a theft. The complainant advised that an unknown suspect stole a leaf blower from a construction site near Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines.
• Police responded to the area of Lovell Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 5 on report of a property damage accident. Upon arrival, officers located the involved vehicles in a nearby parking lot, verified that there were no injuries and assisted the drivers in exchanging information.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 20th Avenue and Robin Lane North in Centerville Oct. 30. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Police responded to Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville Oct. 30 for a vandalism report. Police notified the public works department.
