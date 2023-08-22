The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
Officers responded to a juvenile facility in the 7500 block of 4thAvene to search for a juvenile female who had left the facility on foot Aug 8. The female was located and ultimately taken to a secure facility for new criminal charges.
An officer took a delayed report of a license plate theft in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Aug. 8. The incident was documented and the license plate was entered as stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer took a report of an assault in the 6600 block of Chesnut Street Aug. 8. The caller did not know if they wanted to pursue charges and said they would call back once a decision was made. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer received a suspicious activity phone call report in the 700 block of Fox Road Aug. 9 involving social media. The complainant was provided options on how to handle similar situations in the future.
An officer responded to a report of a disorderly male at a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Aug. 9. After an investigation, the male was trespassed from the store.
Officers responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire on the roadway in the area of Lake Drive and Main Street Aug. 9. There were no injuries and the Lino Lakes Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
Officers responded to a domestic incident Aug. 10. After an investigation, an adult male was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for domestic assault.
A community service officer responded to a report of an illegal burn in the 200 block of Apple Lane Aug. 10. The Lino Lakes Fire Department responded to assist with putting out the fire. Further investigation revealed an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the fire. They were arrested and booked into the Anoka County jail.
An officer was dispatched to a report of a grass fire in the 7100 block of Lake Drive Aug. 10. Officers and fire personnel were able to contain the fire and the fire was extinguished.
Officers responded to a report of a theft from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 10. The officers located the male suspect and later cited them for theft.
An officer responded to a business in the 6700 block of Hodgson Road for a report of receiving counterfeit currency Aug. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
A community service officer received an anonymous complaint about dogs being off leash in the 200 block of Linda Avenue Aug. 11. The owner was educated on city ordinances.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 11. The officer found the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for a driver’s license alcohol restriction violation and booked into jail.
An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct and suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Main Steet Aug. 11. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for third-degree DWI, alcohol content 0.08 or more within two hours, and violation of an alcohol restriction.
An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the area of I-35E and Main Street Aug. 12. The adult male driver was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI, alcohol content 0.08 or more within two hours and carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol.
An officer responded to an animal complaint inside a residence in the 1200 block of Peregrine Circle Aug. 12. The animal was removed and released outside.
Officers responded to a call involving a ruptured natural gas line in the 7500 block of Jeanne Drive Aug. 12. Officers monitored the area until fire personnel arrived. Officers stood by until the gas company repaired the damaged line.
An officer was dispatched to assist another law enforcement agency in the 6800 block of Black Duck Drive Aug. 12. The officer determined a vehicle had been stolen from the attached garage of a Lino Lakes residence. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer responded to assist boaters who were stranded on a lake Aug. 12. The officer assisted fire personnel in towing the boat to shore.
Officers responded to assist Minnesota state patrol on a report of a vehicle crash involving a driver who fled the damaged vehicle on I-35E near Main Street Aug. 12. A drone was used to check the area but the driver was not located.
An officer responded to a delayed burglary report at a residence in the 1000 block of Lantern Lane where an unknown suspect entered the attached garage Aug. 13. The incident is related to others in the area and is under investigation.
An officer took a phone call regarding a burglary in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive Aug. 13. The officer documented the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer took a delayed report of tampering with a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Appaloosa Court Aug. 13. The incident was documented and there is no suspect information at this time.
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 2200 block of Main Street Aug. 14 and the driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and later charged with DWI-related offenses.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
A property damage crash was reported in a business parking lot in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Aug.9.
An officer stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 9.
An officer stopped suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of School Road in Circle Pines Aug. 10.
An officer was contacted regarding a delayed criminal sexual conduct report from another county Aug. 11. The incident was reported to the criminal investigations division.
Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington for a disorderly conduct Aug. 12.
Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of East Road in Circle Pines for a civil dispute Aug. 13.
An officer observed a vehicle in near Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 15 that had multiple equipment violations and the driver’s license had been revoked. The vehicle was ultimately towed from the scene.
