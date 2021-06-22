The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer took a theft of fuel report in the 7500 block of Lake Drive June 8. An adult male was subsequently charged with theft and for driving after revocation.
• Officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in trying to stop a stolen vehicle on I-35W near Lake Drive June 8 that was involved in an assault. The vehicle fled from the officers.
• An officer responded to a delayed hit-and-run accident at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 8. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a call regarding a theft from a business in the 500 block of Lilac Street June 8. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer was dispatched to a minor hit-and-run property damage accident in the 500 block of Apollo Drive June 9. An investigation is being conducted to identify the driver of the vehicle, who left the scene.
• A community service officer (CSO) took an anonymous complaint of a violation of city animal ordinances in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane June 9. The animal owner was given two weeks to resolve the violation.
• A CSO responded to an animal complaint at a boat launch in the 7400 block of Main Street June 9. The CSO determined that a dog bite had occurred. Both parties involved were spoken to, and it was determined that the dog was vaccinated and no medical attention was wanted by the victim.
• An officer located a suspicious vehicle in a park in the 7400 block of Main Street June 9. The owner of the vehicle was located and cited for being in the park after hours and for fishing without a license.
• Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 10 on a report of stolen construction equipment. The case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for a delayed theft report June 10. The officer documented the incident and is investigating.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 8100 block of I-35E June 11. Officers located the vehicle and assisted the State Patrol and fire staff with traffic control and the vehicle fire.
• An officer stopped a vehicle 8 for an equipment violation in the 2200 block of Main Street June 11. The officer subsequently located marijuana in the vehicle, and the driver was issued a citation for the offense.
• Officers responded to delayed report of damage to property in the area of Lake Drive and I-35W June 11. The incident was documented and officers attempted to locate the juvenile suspect.
• Officers responded to a residence along with fire personnel on a report of a barn on fire in the 8100 block of 20th Avenue June 11. Officers found it was actually a machine that caught fire, and the fire had spread, but no structures were involved. The fire division assisted the owner in putting the fire out.
• Officers responded to 8 a residential area near Sherman Lake Road and Osprey Court June 11 on a report of a lot of cars parked in the street and two males urinating. Officers responded to the scene, but did not find anything suspicious.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 1600 block of Ash Street June 12. One driver was cited for multiple offenses.
• Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle personal injury accident on I-35W near Lake Drive June 13. Upon arrival, only one vehicle was on scene with no occupants. The crash was investigated by the State Patrol.
• Officers and firefighters responded to a grass fire in a ditch in the area of Pine Street NE and Fourth Street June 13. The fire was extinguished.
• Officers responded to a report of a disorderly male at an assisted living facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 14. The adult male was arrested and booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Town Center Parkway and Lake Drive June 14 because the driver didn’t have a valid license and had an outstanding warrant. The adult female was arrested and booked into jail for driving after revocation, a child restraint violation and displaying the wrong registration, as well as having an outstanding warrant. The three children in the vehicle were placed in protective care by Anoka County Child Protection officials.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers and fire personnel responded to the 1900 block of Robin Lane N. in Centerville June 9 on report of a fire. The fire was successfully put out.
• Police were dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington June 9.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 9. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Aspen Avenue in Lexington June 9 on a disorderly conduct report. The investigation is ongoing.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of Centerville Road and Main Street in Centerville June 10.
• Police responded to a vandalism report on Edge Drive in Circle Pines June 10.
• Officers responded to a harassment report in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines June 10.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington June 11. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 12. A female was subsequently trespassed from the location.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington June 12. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to several addresses in Circle Pines June 13 regarding suspicious activity. Two individuals were seen on video entering vehicles.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 13. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer responded to the 4100 block of Edgewood Road in Lexington June 14 on a theft report. The caller advised that an unknown suspect removed the catalytic converter from his vehicle overnight. The estimated loss is $1,500.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington June 14 on the report of found drugs. The drugs were successfully located and disposed of.
• Police responded to a gas station in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 15 on a trespassing report. Officers arrived on scene and found a disorderly adult male. He was trespassed from the property and subsequently arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and transported to jail.
