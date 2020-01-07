The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Deerwood Lane Dec. 24. The vehicle was found to be a newspaper delivery vehicle.
• An officer was dispatched to a theft from vehicle report in the 800 block of Fox Road Dec. 24. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage crash in the 7300 block of 24th Avenue Dec. 24. One vehicle was towed from the location. A driver was cited for failure to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable.
• An officer responded to a call regarding a theft from a vehicle in the 7300 block of Main Street in Centerville Dec. 24. One of the car windows was smashed. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a burglary of an occupied dwelling overnight Dec. 25 in the 600 block of Highland Circle. The incident is under investigation.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for a moving traffic violation in the area of Centerville Road and Ash Street Dec. 25. Officers located a controlled substance in the vehicle during the stop and cited the driver.
• Officers responded to the 400 block of Post Road to a male who parked his vehicle in the driveway of the caller Dec. 26. The officers found the male driver to be intoxicated. He was arrested on multiple charges.
• A resident reported a trailer and snowmobile stolen in the 2300 block of 65th Street Dec. 26. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 7300 block of I-35E Dec. 26. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and subsequently located a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver was cited for multiple offenses.
• Officers responded to a theft report at a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Dec. 27. The case is under investigation.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for several traffic offenses in the 1100 block of Birch Street Dec. 28. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The passengers were released to their parents.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a driveway with its flashers on in the 700 block of Eagle Court Dec. 28. Officers spoke to the involved parties and learned a theft had occurred. Information was collected.
• An officer assisted the State Patrol with a fatal accident on I-35E near Main Street Dec. 28. The officer and fire personnel stood by at the accident scene.
• An officer responded to a personal injury accident involving a semi that had rolled over in the 1300 block of I-35W Dec. 28. The officer found significant damage to the semi and road barrier. The driver was stable and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
• Officers responded to a report of a rollover motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 28. The female driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel. The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Dec. 18 on report of a property damage accident. The reporting party believed the other involved vehicle was attempting to leave the scene, but officers determined the other driver had just moved to a safer location. There was no damage.
• Officers responded to possible vandalism at LaMotte Memorial Park in Centerville Dec. 18. Police discovered the water fountain was damaged by an unknown suspect. The damage is estimated at $500.
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage hit-and-run accident in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Dec. 18. Officers collected information from the victim, but there are no known suspects at this time.
• Police were dispatched to a business in the 9000 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Dec. 20 on report of a disorderly male. Officers determined there was an argument over a civil issue and advised the parties not to return to the business.
