The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Police responded to a property damage accident report at Griggs Avenue and South Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 18.
Officers responded to the 60 block of School Road in Circle Pines for a report of disorderly conduct Jan. 20. The case is active pending attorney review.
An officer was dispatched to Center Park in Circle Pines for a possible robbery in progress Jan. 21. A juvenile male was subsequently arrested for fifth-degree assault.
An officer observe a vehicle traveling at high speed in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Jan. 21. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle was ultimately towed.
An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Golden Oak Road and Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Jan. 21. An adult male was subsequently arrested for habitually driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of drugs.
An officer observed multiple traffic infractions in the area of Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington Jan. 22. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and a male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Officers responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington for a report of a person making threats Jan. 22. The case is currently active.
An officer observed a vehicle make several traffic violations near the intersection of Lake Drive and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 23.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer assisted a neighboring agency on a traffic incident in the 7200 block of Main Street Jan. 17 that resulted in the driver being placed under arrest.
Officers responded to a report of financial transaction card fraud in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 17. Officers documented the incident and will be investigating further.
Officers responded to a report of a shoplifting theft in progress in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 17. Upon investigation, officers located two suspects. They determined a theft was committed by a suspect, and then determined that the second suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants. Citations were issued to both suspects and the second suspect was arrested and booked at jail on warrants.
Officers responded to a miscellaneous report of an incident at a school at 400 Elm Street Jan. 19. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer observed a vehicle displaying expired registration from several years ago in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Jan. 19. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was issued a citation with multiple violations.
An officer stopped a vehicle for having a license plate light out in the 7400 block of Forest Lane Jan. 19. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving after revocation and having no proof of insurance.
An officer responded to a report that the roof of a building in the 700 block of Lois Lane had collapsed Jan. 20. Officers arrived to an abandoned building and learned that the roof had collapsed the day before. Proper safety measures were taken to disconnect utilities.
A guest at a local fitness center needed assistance in getting into a locker Jan. 20. Assistance was provided.
An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in the area of I-35W and Main Street Jan. 21. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for second-degree DWI.
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-35E Jan. 21. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 2100 block of Main Street Jan. 21. The vehicle failed to stop for emergency lights, but eventually stopped. After a short investigation, a male driver was arrested for DWI and other charges.
An officer received a call of a 911 open line at a closed business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Jan. 22. The officer made a traffic stop and ultimately cited an adult female for driving with a revoked license.
While on patrol in the 200 block of Main Street Jan. 22, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI and booked at the Anoka County Jail.
An officer responded to a report of fraud in the 6400 block of Killdeer Drive Jan. 23. The officer investigated and found the victim had been coerced into paying money to an unknown person. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.