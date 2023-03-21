The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to a report of a theft in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville March 8. Upon investigation, they found an adult male had stolen about $36 worth of items from the store earlier that morning. Charges are pending, and an investigation continues.
• An officer responded to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville March 8. Upon arrival, the officer found a chicken coop was on fire and assisted in the rescue of the chickens. The fire was then extinguished by the Centennial Fire Department.
• Officers were dispatched to a private residence in Centerville March 9 in response to a no-contact order violation. One adult was arrested.
• An officer was dispatched in response to a vehicle stuck on a snowbank in the area of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 11. The driver was arrested for DWI.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a local business in the 1300 block of Pheasant Hills Drive March 7 on a report of a shoplifting suspect in custody. Officers cited the suspect accordingly and trespassed them from the business.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in the 1100 block of Birch Street March 8. The officer recognized the odor of marijuana and a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were discovered and taken into police possession for destruction.
• Officers responded to a local gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South March 8 on a report of a gas drive-off. Officers reviewed security camera footage and were unable to properly identify the driver or the vehicle. An electronic alert was sent out in an effort to identify the vehicle and driver. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a domestic situation at a private residence March 8. Upon investigation, it was determined an assault had taken place. An adult male was arrested and booked at jail on domestic-related charges.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of a no-contact order violation at a private residence March 10. An adult male was arrested and booked into Anoka County Jail for the violation.
• An officer responded to an address in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 10 for a report of child pornography. Officers seized multiple evidentiary items and are investigating the incident.
• An officer stopped and cited a driver for driving without a valid license and no vehicle insurance on I-35E March 11 and told the driver it was illegal for them to drive. The vehicle was stopped a second time shortly thereafter with the same driver, who was arrested and booked at jail for driving without a valid driver’s license.
• Officers responded to a call in the area of Gray Heron Drive and Elm Street March 11 and learned three people were having a verbal domestic dispute. Officers separated all parties and learned that no assault had occurred. A male driver was arrested for DWI and booked at jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle being driven by a driver without a license in the 6600 block of Pelican Place March 12. The driver was found to be intoxicated, was arrested, and later was booked at jail for second-degree DWI.
