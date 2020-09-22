The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer took a phone call report about theft from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Timberwolf Trail Sept. 8. The investigation is ongoing. Several other thefts from vehicles were reported throughout the city too.
• An officer was dispatched to a delayed tampering with a motor vehicle call for service in the 1500 block of Oakview Court Sept. 8. Extra patrol was requested.
• An officer responded to a report of a cow in the road near 20th Avenue and 80th Street Sept. 8. The officer was unable to locate the cow.
• Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Centerville Road Sept. 8. The driver was subsequently arrested for multiple offenses, including DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
• Officers responded to a call of a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 100 block of Gladstone Drive Sept. 8. The pedestrian was injured and was transported to the hospital by family. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to assist another agency with a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle on Main Street near I-35E Sept. 8. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Robinson Drive and Century Trail Sept. 9. A male exited the vehicle and then changed clothes. The officer learned the male was waiting for coworkers and had changed into work clothes.
• An officer responded to the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 11 on a bicycle theft report. The case is under investigation.
• An officer received a call involving a wallet stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Ash Street Sept. 11. Subsequent fraudulent charges were then made on the victim’s bank account. The case is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a call of damage to a motor vehicle in the 7400 block of Main Street Sept. 11. The incident is under investigation.
• A community service officer took a phone call regarding social distancing questions from a resident in the 800 block of Oak Lane Sept. 14. The caller was advised of the current executive order.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer fielded a theft of city property report in the area of Center Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Sept. 9.
• Police responded to Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 9 for a property damage accident.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Crossway Drive and Park Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 9 for a traffic complaint. Officers witnessed the suspect vehicle, and the driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Flowerfield Road and Canterbury Road in Circle Pines Sept. 10 about people running the stop sign.
• Police responded to a delayed theft report in the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington Sept. 11. Public works staff advised police that an aluminum utility trailer was taken from the lot under the water tower. The estimated loss is $1,000. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Lake Drive and South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 13 on report of a drunk driver. The suspect vehicle was subsequently located and the driver was arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 7000 block of Goiffon Road in Centerville Sept. 13. Police were advised that a client assaulted an employee. No charges were requested; the client was asked to remain locked in a room for the day.
