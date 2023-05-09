he Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A community service officer received a complaint from the 7600 block of Lake Drive of a bright light from a neighboring property shining into a house at night April 25. The complaint was forwarded to city building inspectors.
• Officers responded to a report of a large wildland fire near the 1100 block of Holly Court April 25. Multiple fire departments responded and put out the fire. A power company was advised due to affected power poles in the burn area.
• An officer responded to a report of a theft of gas in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South April 25. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Lilac Street April 25. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
• An officer was dispatched a phone call report regarding a theft from motor vehicle in the 6200 block of South Glen Trail April 26. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a delayed traffic complaint in the area of Sioux Lane and Ware Road April 26. The driver turned out to be a juvenile, and their parent was contacted and made aware of the complaint.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-35E near 80th Street April 27. The adult female driver was arrested and booked into jail for third-degree DWI, alcohol content 0.0• or more within two hours and speeding.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive regarding a theft from motor vehicle April 27. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a residence on Ash Street for a report regarding damage to property April 27. The incident was documented and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to the 2200 block of Lacasse Drive for a call of a suspicious male, believed to be a solicitor April 28. The male was found and admitted to soliciting. The male had a permit to solicit in a neighboring city and didn’t realize he had crossed into Lino Lakes. The male was made aware of the Lino Lakes ordinance and left the area.
• Officers responded to a report of juveniles in the 400 block of I-35W April 28. Officers located the juveniles and spoke to them about their actions.
• An officer responded to an ongoing neighbor dispute in the 100 block of Green Briar Drive April 29. The parties had already separated upon police arrival, and the incident was documented.
• An officer responded to a report of found drugs at a juvenile secure facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue April 29. The incident was documented and the juvenile's probation officer was notified.
• Officers responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street April 29. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Arlo Lane April 30. Officers located the vehicle and occupants, who were playing a virtual game.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the area of Lake Drive and Marshan Lane April 30. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and was later booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer took a report of damage to property in the 6500 block of Sherman Lake Road May 1. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to a barking dog on Shady Way in Circle Pines April 26.
• Officers responded to a report of theft from motor vehicle in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines April 27. A caller advised that two items were stolen from their vehicle overnight. Police recovered one of the items. The estimated loss is $50. Another theft was also reported on Galaxy Drive with an estimated loss of $100.
• Harassment was reported in the 9100 of Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 27.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines April 27 for a report of motor vehicle tampering.
• Two suspicious males were reported on South Pine Drive in Circle Pines April 27.
• An animal complaint was received in the 1800 block of Prairie Drive in Centerville April 29.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of Griggs Ave. in Lexington April 30 for a suspicious male.
• An officer observed a traffic violation at the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville April 30. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver was cited for driving without insurance and driving after revocation.
• Officers responded to a theft report in the 3800 block of Woodland Road in Lexington May 2. The caller advised that an unknown suspect removed the catalytic converter from her work truck overnight. The estimated loss is $1,500.
• An officer observed a vehicle with several equipment violations in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road in Centerville May 2. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for one violation and warned for the other two violations.
