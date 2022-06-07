The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident on I-35W near Lake Drive May 24. A motorist lost control of their vehicle and drove off the highway. The driver was not injured and arranged for a tow truck to remove their vehicle.
• An officer took a report from a resident in the 6800 block of Lakeview Drive regarding an online fraud May 24. The officer documented the incident. There is no suspect information available at this time.
• An officer responded to the 7800 block of Gotland Lane May 24 for a neighbor dispute. The officer spoke to both parties and provided options.
• An officer responded to assist Anoka County Park rangers in removing an unwanted party at the county campground in the 7400 block of Main Street May 24.
• An officer was notified of a dead cat on the roadside in the 1700 block of Birch Street May 25. The officer confirmed the cat did not have a microchip and was disposed of.
•An officer took a phone call report of a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road May 25. The incident was documented and extra patrol for the area was requested.
•An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding a possible theft in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road May 25. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with a case number.
•Officers responded to a welfare check of a heavily intoxicated female in the 800 block of Olive Street May 25. Officers spoke to the female by phone, but she did not want any assistance. The family responded to help the female.
•An officer was dispatched to a report of a theft of motor fuel at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South May 25. The is investigation is ongoing.
•An officer took a mail theft report from the 6000 block of Bald Eagle Boulevard May 27. The case is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a delayed property damage accident at a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road May 27. There was minor damage and no injuries.
•An officer took a catalytic converter theft report in the 7800 block of Lake Drive May 27. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a property damage accident near the intersection of Birch Street and Ware Road May 27. The officer documented the information and provided involved parties with the case number. An injured party was treated by ambulance staff.
•A catalytic converter theft was reported in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway May 27. The case is being investigated.
•An officer responded to a scam complaint in the 2000 block of Cypress Street May 28. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a closed business for a male sleeping in a vehicle in the 8000 block of Lake Drive May 28. The male was found to be intoxicated and arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•An officer was flagged down by a general contractor in the 6700 block of Ivy Wood Avenue May 28. The contractor stated a male illegally dumped items into the contract dumpster. The complainant provided vehicle details, including a license plate number. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers and the fire staff responded to a shed fire in the 6800 block of West Shadow Lake Drive May 28. Several fire departments arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The shed was a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
•An officer responded to a criminal sexual conduct incident May 28.
•The Minnesota State Patrol reported a reckless driver on the Interstate that exited on Lake Drive May 28. An officer subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The officer completed a Minnesota driver evaluation request on the driver. The driver voluntarily parked their vehicle and called for a ride.
•Officers took a damage to property report in the 8000 block of Glenwood Drive May 28. The officers subsequently identified two juvenile suspects who admitted to damaging the property.
•Officers received a report of alleged sexual assault involving a minor May 29. Officers contacted the police department where the alleged abuse occurred and turned over the case.
•Officers responded to a vehicle fire on I-35E May 29. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle was later towed.
•Officers responded to the 7300 block of 24th Avenue May 30 on a report of a suspicious flashing light. The area was checked and no problems were found.
•Officers assisted a neighboring agency in setting up a perimeter after a pursuit ended near the intersection of Hodgson Road and Ash Street May 30. All occupants of the involved vehicle were located and taken into custody.
•While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue May 30. The officer seized drug paraphernalia and a small amount of a controlled substance. The driver was released at the scene.
•An officer observed a male violate an ATV ordinance in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road W. May 30. The adult male was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
•A resident in the 7000 block of Sunrise Drive reported a tree down across her driveway May 30. The party was advised to contact the city to determine responsibility of the tree removal. The public works department was advised of the incident.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer observed a vehicle in the 4000 block of Restwood Road in Lexington that was in violation of a city ordinance May 25. A written warning was issued.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the 9700 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines May 25. A driver was ultimately arrested for DWI.
•An officer documented damage to a squad car May 25.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop on a wrong-way driver on Lake Drive near Pine Drive in Circle Pines May 25. An adult female was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 26. A verbal warning was given.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington May 26. The male driver fled on foot, but was ultimately charged out of custody.
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Lexington Avenue and North Road in Circle Pines May 26. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near Griggs Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington May 27. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•An officer was dispatched to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington May 28 for a property damage accident hit-and-run. The suspect was ultimately located and cited for multiple offenses.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Albert Avenue in Lexington May 30. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Police advised a homeowner in the 1900 block of Center Street in Centerville of a driving complaint May 30.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation observed in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 30. An adult male was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 9300 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington May 31.
•A resident from the 7100 block of Peterson Trail in Centerville provided information about a fraud that occurred May 31.
