The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8100 block of I-35E for speeding and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle Nov. 2. A search found 20 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for failure to signal on the 6900 block of Lake Drive Nov. 2. The officer established reason to search the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited for the offense.
•An officer took a civil report in the 500 block of Birch Street Nov. 2 and gave the individual resources.
•Officers received information about a person at a residence who had a warrant for their arrest in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive Nov. 2. After confirming the warrant, officers arrested the individual and transported them to jail.
•Officers responded to a property damage crash in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 2. One driver was issued a citation for a traffic violation. A state of Minnesota accident report was completed.
•An officer received a report of a possible theft of packages in the 100 block of Morgan Lane Nov. 2. The officer made contact with the homeowners and found a theft occurred. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle rollover with no injuries in the 8000 block of I-35E Nov. 3. State Patrol responded to handle the call.
•Officers were dispatched to a call of a possible impaired driver in the 6300 block of I-35E Nov. 3. Officers responded and assisted the State Patrol with the investigation.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call report regarding damage to property in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 3. Officers documented the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
•An officer met with a male who was concerned about comments made online by another male Nov. 3. The officer contacted the male and mediated after determining no crime had been committed.
•An officer received a report with detailed information on the 200 block of Baldwin Circle regarding communication with a party on a dating app Nov. 3. The incident was documented and it was determined that no crime had been committed.
•A community service officer responded to a report of an illegal fire in the 400 block of Birch Street Nov. 3. The homeowner was advised of city ordinances and extinguished the fire.
•An officer was dispatched to take a report of a dog bite that occurred the previous day in the 600 block of Eagle Court Nov. 3. Information was collected and passed on to a community service officer for follow-up.
•Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on the 800 block of Lois Lane Nov. 3. Upon their arrival, the fire had been put out by the homeowner. The fire division remained on scene to investigate.
•An officer received a traffic complaint regarding a school bus not being able to investigate on the road due to construction vehicles parking on both sides in the 700 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 4. Extra patrol was requested and the vehicles were moved.
•Officers responded to a report of a theft at a local school in the 700 block of Main Street Nov. 4. The case is under investigation.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop involving a vehicle that displayed stolen plates in the block of 101st Avenue northwest and Foley Boulevard northwest in Coon Rapids Nov. 4. The female driver was cited for driver's license violations. The license plate theft investigation was handled by the initial reporting agency.
•An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a deer in the 6600 block of Hodgson Road. The vehicles sustained a large amount of damage but were drivable. The officer documented the incident and completed a state accident report.
•An officer took a phone call report regarding a threat made in the 7100 block of Grey Heron Drive Nov. 4. When the officer spoke with the complainant, they found the problem had been resolved and there was no need for police assistance.
•An officer received a delayed report of theft of mail in the 2300 block of Delina Circle Nov. 5. The case is active.
•Officers and rescue responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident in the block of Apollo Drive and Lake Drive. One driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and one vehicle was towed.
•Officers and firefighters responded to a report of an appliance on fire in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive Nov. 5. Upon their arrival, the fire was put out and firefighters determined there were no additional problems.
•An officer responded to a complaint of an animal on the roadway near Birch Street and Fawn Lane Nov. 5. The animal was returned to its owner safely. There were no further problems.
•Officers responded to a large juvenile party on the 6000 block of Sargent Court North Nov. 5. Upon their arrival, the party dispersed and officers determined there were no further problems. The parents of the juveniles were contacted and they were advised of the incident.
•An officer responded to a call reporting a bicycle theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 6. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a parking complaint involving a trailer in the 7200 block of Savanna Court Saturday, Nov. 6. The owner of the trailer was advised of the city ordinances related to parking and learned the trailer would be moved by Monday.
•Officers responded to a traffic complaint in a residential neighborhood near Lacasse Circle and Lacasse Drive Nov. 7. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicles involved. There were no further problems.
•An officer responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 2100 block of Harriet Lane Nov. 7. The owner was advised. There were no further problems.
•Officers responded to a report of a theft of fuel in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Nov. 7. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
•Officers responded to a car vs. deer property damage accident on the 6300 block of Centerville Road Nov. 7. The incident was documented and there were no injuries. The damage was under $1,000.
•Officers responded to a call of a grass fire in the 7800 block of Nottingham Lane Nov. 8. Upon their arrival, officers found debris was on fire and that it had spread to a nearby shed. The fire division, along with mutual aid agencies, arrived and put out the fire.
•Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity occurring outside a closed business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive on Nov. 8. Officers arrived and found that no crime had occurred.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to a driving complaint in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 4.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway in Lexington on the report of a theft in progress Nov. 4.
•Officers were dispatched to a barking dog disturbance in the 0 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 4.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 4. The male driver was cited and released.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection on Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines Nov. 4. The suspect fled, and charges are pending.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Nov. 4. There was an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search yielded marijuana and a liquor bottle. The driver was cited.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 5. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle parked in a handicapped spot without a proper permit in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington on Nov. 5. Officers located the owner and advised them to move the vehicle.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on Nov. 5.
•Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on Nov. 5.
•Officers assisted the city of Centerville with execution of an administrative warrant in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Nov. 5. The property was deemed unfit for habitation and secured.
•Officers were dispatched to a call in the 1700 block of Westview in Centerville on a report of people casing a construction site Nov. 6. Tools were attempted to be hidden and were later found nearby.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Syndicate Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 6. A short pursuit ensued. The driver was taken into custody on multiple felony charges.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville on a cyberbullying report Nov. 7. Officers took information for the report and offered advice.
•Officers were dispatched to a possible slumper in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 7. The situation was found to be a motorist assist. There were no other issues.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Hamline Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington Nov. 8. The vehicle fled from officers, and they terminated the pursuit.
