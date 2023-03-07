The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer observed multiple traffic infractions on 21st Avenue in Centerville Feb. 22. A traffic stop was initiated and one male was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant.
• Officers responded to an address in Lexington for a physical domestic situation in progress Feb. 22. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined that an assault had occurred. A male was arrested and transported to jail for felony domestic assault.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and North Road Feb. 22. There were juvenile occupants in the vehicle. The parents of the juveniles were contacted due to curfew violation.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call burglary report in the 9100 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Feb. 24. The case is currently active.
• Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville on a delayed theft report Feb. 25. A suspect was identified.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington on the report of a burglary in progress Feb. 25. A suspect was arrested.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• While on patrol on I-35E Feb. 21, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• An officer investigated a gas drive-off report in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Feb. 21. An adult male was charged via citation for theft of fuel.
• An officer was dispatched to Town Center Parkway Feb. 22 to contact a caller regarding a possible violation of an order for protection. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to assist a neighboring agency with an in-progress business burglary in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue on Feb. 25. The suspects were located and the investigation was conducted by the neighboring agency.
• Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Black Duck Drive Feb. 25 to check the welfare of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Officers assisted the pedestrian until assistance was no longer needed. The driver of the vehicle was cited for a violation.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch in the 8300 block of 20th Avenue Feb. 26. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI and booked at jail.
• Officers were dispatched to a call from a male in the 100 block of Stallion Lane Feb. 26 who wanted to turn himself in on warrants. He was taken into custody without incident.
• An officer responded to a hit-and-run property damage crash in the area of Sunrise Drive and Freemont Drive Feb. 27. Upon investigation, the officer located both vehicles and wrote a crash report. One driver was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and for having no proof of insurance.
