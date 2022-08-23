The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer was requested to assist a neighboring agency in a K-9 vehicle sniff in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE Aug. 9. The sniff resulted in an arrest.
•An officer observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the Interstate in the 2200 block of Main Street Aug. 9. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle fled from the officer, but eventually stopped a short time later. The male driver was arrested and booked at the Anoka County Jail.
•An officer was requested to assist an agency with a K-9 track following a home invasion in the 11300 block of Swallow Circle NW Aug. 9. The suspects were located.
•An officer responded to a noise complaint at an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 9. The officer and apartment manager worked with all involved tenants to resolve the problem.
•Officers observed a male who appeared to be going door to door soliciting business in the 1200 block of Peregrine Circle Aug. 9. Through the investigation, it was determined that no ordinance violations occurred.
•An officer responded to a residential burglar alarm in the 1600 block of Ash Street Aug. 9. Upon arrival, it was determined there were no problems.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Ravens Court Aug. 10. Through the investigation, the officer determined the vehicle belonged to a package delivery service. No other problems were found.
•An officer responded to a report of an unknown person seen on the caller’s home surveillance video in the 100 block of Shetland Lane Aug. 10. It was determined the person on the video was a neighbor.
•An office was dispatched to a report of a fraud in the 400 block of Lilac Street Aug. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer was waved down by a pedestrian who had questions regarding a civil issue in the 2100 block of Itasca Circle Aug. 10. The person was informed of options.
•An officer received a suspicious activity report at a residence involving unwanted phone calls and text messages in the 6400 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Aug. 11. The officer advised the complainant of their options. Extra patrol was requested.
•An officer was dispatched to a a residential fire reported in the 1500 block of Oakview County Aug. 11. Fire personnel arrived and determined it was a false alarm.
•An officer took a phone call regarding ordinance questions in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane Aug. 11. The caller’s questions were answered.
•An officer received a radio call about debris in the roadway on Interstate 35E and Main Street Aug. 11. The debris was removed.
•A Community Service Officer was dispatched on an ordinance complaint from a resident who reported their neighbor was blowing grass into the street in the 7700 block of Clydesale Circle Aug. 12. The complaint was documented.
•An officer was dispatched for a residential carbon monoxide alarm in the 800 block of Lois Lane Aug 12. Fire personnel arrived and detained it was a faulty detector.
•Officers responded to an audible residential burglar alarm in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road Aug. 12. Upon arrival, officers determined the house was secure.
•Officers responded to a local business in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Aug. 13 for an alarm. The business was checked and all doors were found to be secured with no problems.
•While on patrol, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation in the 8000 block of I-35E Aug. 13. After an investigation, the male driver was arrested for driving with a canceled license inimical to public safety and booked at the jail.
•An officer observed a vehicle in a park after hours in the 7300 block of Main Street Aug. 14. The officer advised the occupant of park hours.
•An officer took a delayed theft report from an incident that occurred several months ago in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 15. The officer documented the incident.
•An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint in the 7700 block of Country Lane Aug. 15. The officer investigated and did not hear the reported noise. The subject of the complaint was advised.
Editor’s note: The Quad Community Press did not receive a media report from the Centennial Police Department before pressw deadline.
