The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a request for a welfare check in the 600 block of Apollo Drive July 30. A male was subsequently arrested for DWI and on a warrant. The male was booked into the Anoka County Jail, and three juveniles were taken into custody by social services.
• Officers received a report of a garbage can on fire in the 700 block of Main Street July 30. Officers arrived and successfully extinguished the fire.
• Officers responded to a report of a broken car windshield following a road rage incident in the area of Partridge Court and Bald Eagle Boulevard July 30. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a delayed vandalism report and learned of a theft in the 700 block of Main Street July 31. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7200 block of I-35E July 31. The driver was mailed a citation for small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.
• An officer was dispatched on a report of an impaired driver in the area of Lake Drive and Main Street July 31. The officer located and arrested an adult female for driving while impaired.
• Officers responded to a found narcotics report in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue July 31. Officers took possession of the narcotics and destroyed them.
• Officers responded to a radio call of an accident with injuries in the area of I-35E and County Road J July 31. Officers arrived and administered aid to an injured motorist until paramedics arrived.
• Officers responded to a report of an animal running down a road in the 1000 block of Main Street Aug. 2. The officers located a bull running in the road and were unable to find the owners. The bull ran off into the woods and officers could not locate it.
• Officers responded to a report of product sale involving fraudulent currency in the 500 block of Lilac Street Aug. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle property damage report in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Aug. 2. Officers arrived and arrested a male for multiple driving violations. An officer transported the male to the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in the 1800 block of I-35W. The driver was located, stopped and arrested for driving under the influence.
• Officers responded to a report of a female who was passed out in a vehicle in the traffic lane in the 400 block of Main Street Aug. 3. Officers arrested an adult female for DWI.
• Officers responded to the 800 block of Main Street Aug. 3 to check the welfare of two occupants who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle stopped in traffic that was still running. Officers arrested the female driver for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance), driving after revocation and two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. A male passenger was also arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• An officer observed suspicious activity in a park in the 7400 block of Main Street after hours Aug. 4. One person was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer received a theft report from a business in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Aug. 5. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police were dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic in Centerville Aug. 1. An intoxicated male left the area but was later located by police in a vehicle and subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Aug. 1 on report of two people sleeping in a building.
• Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 3 on report of a vehicle fire. A male was treated for injuries.
• A business on Central Street in Circle Pines reported a theft Aug. 3. A suspect was identified and charged.
• Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Lake Drive and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Aug. 4. One vehicle rammed another vehicle in an attempt to injure the driver. Officers briefly pursued the suspect, who ultimately was arrested for second-degree assault.
• Damage to city property was observed by an officer in the area of Village Parkway and Lake Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 4.
• Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Peltier Circle in Centerville Aug. 5 on a report of theft from motor vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
