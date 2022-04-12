The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to a report of fraud in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Court March 29. The incident was documented and the caller was given a case number.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of phone call scam attempt in the 10 block of Elm Street March 29. The caller did not suffer a loss and the officer documented the incident.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call reporting fraud in the 7100 block of Cinnamon Teal Court March 29. The officer documented the incident and determined there was no financial loss.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a package that had been stolen from a front porch in the 500 block of Lois Lane March 29. Images of the suspect were acquired and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of a dead deer in the yard in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane March 29. Public works was requested to remove it.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 2200 block of Main Street March 29. The driver was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and on several warrants.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and observed signs of impairment from the driver in the 7600 block of Lake Drive March 29. The driver was arrested and later charged with DWI.
• An officer on a traffic stop in a nearby city requested an officer to assist in the 15300 block of I-35W March 30. The officer responded and stood by while the officer investigated.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of theft from a vehicle in the 700 block of Country Lakes Drive March 30. The caller reported that an unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle and stole several credit cards and was using them at various merchants across the metro. The case is being investigated.
• An officer received a report of an unknown person tampering with a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Velvetleaf Lane March 30. There was no suspect information at the time.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 6500 block of Deerwood Lane March 30. During the investigation, they located numerous pieces of stolen mail. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer received a report regarding tampering with a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Velvetleaf Lane March 30. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call filing a delayed report of motor vehicle tampering in the 6500 block of White Oak Road March 30. The caller reported that an unknown person entered an unlocked vehicle and camper parked in the driveway. The case is being investigated.
• Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 6700 block of Partridge Place March 30. Upon arrival, officers found several pieces of discarded mail, but no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
• While on patrol, officers found a vehicle in the ditch, no injuries and no vehicle damage in the 6200 block of Otter Lake Road March 30. The driver of the vehicle said they would tow the vehicle later.
• Officers responded to a gas station where employees believed someone unintentionally drove off without paying for gasoline in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South March 30. The investigation is ongoing.
• A community service officer and fire staff responded to a report of a gas odor inside a business in the 600 block of Market Place Drive March 30. No problems were located.
• An officer responded to a report of theft from vehicle in the 100 block of Egret Lane March 30. The officer documented the incident and took DNA samples from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a theft report by phone that occurred several days prior in the 900 block of Aspen Lane March 30. The officer documented the incident. There are no known suspects.
• An officer was notified of some suspicious activity at a local church in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue North March 30. The officer spoke with the five juveniles that were involved and informed their parents of the activity.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident in the 7800 block of Main Street March 31. The driver was cited for driving after suspension. A state crash report was completed.
• Officers responded to a property damage crash on 20th Avenue South and Red Oak Lane March 31. Officers gathered the information for the report and provided traffic control until the vehicle was towed from the scene. A state crash report was completed.
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle reported in a neighborhood on Lois Lane and Country Lane March 31. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.
• Officers received a report of identity theft in the 6600 block of Clearwater Creek Drive March 31. There was no financial loss at the time. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1100 block of Holly Court East March 31. The officer made contact with the driver and determined there were no problems.
• Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in locating the owner of a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run incident in the 100 block of Robinson Drive March 31. The investigation is being handled by the responsible agency.
• A community service officer took a phone call report of lost keys in the 6500 block of Deerwood Lane March 31. Information was obtained and passed to other officers.
• An officer responded to a property damage crash involving a deer in the 300 block of Main Street March 31. No injuries were sustained.
• An officer responded to a phone call regarding civil questions in the 500 block of Aqua Circle March 31. The caller was advised to contact an attorney.
• Officers were on patrol and witnessed two parties enter a local business after hours in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road April 1. Officers learned one of the individuals was an employee.
• An officer responded to assist a neighboring agency with a K-9 area and building search in the 14600 block of Lake Drive NE April 1. Two suspects were located and subsequently arrested.
• An officer responded to a report of a dog at large on Lake Drive and Kelly Street April 1. The dog was located and the owner was advised of city ordinances.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 7200 block of Watermark Way April 1. The officer documented the incident and provided the drivers with case numbers.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles on Main Street and Lake Drive April 1. There were no injuries, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
• Officers responded to a theft that occurred in the 6900 block of Lake Drive April 1. Officers located the suspect and recovered the stolen property. The suspect was trespassed and received a citation for theft.
• While on patrol, an officer observed spray paint on a county park sign in the 600 block of Aqua Lane April 1. The damage was photographed and included in the report, which was forwarded to the county parks department so the sign could be fixed.
• An officer responded to a report of two suspicious vehicles on the roadway in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive April 1. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the vehicles or any apparent problems.
• Officers responded to a report of theft from motor vehicle in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road April 1. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a grass fire in the 6500 block of Hodgson Road April 2. Upon the officers’ arrival, they found a large fire along a lakeshore. Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.
• An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 1500 block of Osprey Court April 1. The officer documented the information and spoke to the involved parties regarding the complaint.
• An officer responded to a call of an injured deer in the 8200 block of Lake Drive April 2. The officer issued a possession tag to an individual.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of an illegal burn in the 8100 block of Diane Street April 3. Officers made contact with the homeowner and they were advised of the city ordinances.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on a highway in the 400 block of I-35W April 3. There were no injuries, and the vehicle was towed.
• An officer responded to a report of a dog at large in the 6200 block of Hodgson Road April 4. The officer contained the dog and transported it to a local animal care center. The dog was returned to the owner.
• Officers responded to a delayed phone call reporting a property damage accident in the 2000 block of Otter Lake Drive April 4. The vehicle was towed off the property with unknown damages.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call traffic complaint in the 0 block of School Road in Circle Pines March 30. The suspect was verbally warned.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation observed in the area of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington March 30. A probable cause search of the vehicle was completed.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue regarding a burglary in Lexington March 31. The suspects were not apprehended.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington on a report of a person trespassing March 31. Officers made contact and advised the person they needed to leave. Officers transported the person from the location.
• An officer took a phone call fraud report from the 30 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines April 1.
• Officers were dispatched to a business in the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington regarding a dispute over the cost of an item April 1.
• An officer was flagged down for a property damage accident report of a crash that occurred in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 1.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue for a single-vehicle property damage accident in Lexington April 1. Officers located the crash on Village Parkway South of Lake Drive. Officers took information for a report.
• An officer was flagged down regarding suspicious activity in the 7 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines April 2.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Main Street in Centerville April 2. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 3. An adult male drive was cited and an adult female passenger was arrested.
• Officers completed an informational narcotics report on Main Street and Progress Road in Centerville April 4.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Main Street and Mound Trail in Centerville April 5.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation that occurred in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington. An adult female passenger was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants and for new charges April 5.
