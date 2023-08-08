The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
An officer arrested an adult female July 25 for an outstanding warrant at her residence on the 200 block of Apple Lane. The female was booked at jail.
An officer responded July 25 to a suspicious activity report on the 800 block of Oak Lane. The officer documented the information and told involved parties to call 911 if the incident occurred again.
A community service officer responded July 25 to a report of an aggressive dog on the 6700 block of Redwood Avenue. The community service officer spoke with the owner of the involved dogs regarding city ordinances for dangerous dogs and dogs at large.
A delayed gas drive-off on the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South July 25 was reported.
An officer was dispatched July 25 to a hit and run motor vehicle property damage crash on the 500 block of Apollo Drive. The officer documented the incident and the parties involved were provided with a case number. The investigation is ongoing.
A community service officer observed July 26 a semi with its hazard lights on, blocking part of the roadway on the 1800 block of Ash Street. The community service officer provided emergency lights, until the vehicle was moved to a safer parking spot.
A community service officer responded to a report of an injured coyote on the 6400 block of 20th Avenue July 26. The coyote was dispatched and disposed of.
An officer responded July 26 to the report of smoke coming from a wooded area behind a residence on the 1400 block of Woodland Drive. The officer arrived and found an illegal fire burning. The fire was put out and the resident was given a warning and educated on city ordinances/state laws.
An officer stopped a vehicle July 26 for failure to display license plates on the 7900 block of Lake Drive. The officer determined the temporary license for the vehicle had been stolen in another jurisdiction. The officer collected the necessary information and entered the temporary license as being stolen. Investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded July 27 to a report of a fight in progress between two males on the 400 block of 62nd Street. Officers spoke with parties involved and determined the conflict began as a civil disagreement but escalated to a physical altercation. The incident is under investigation.
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver was found to be impaired on the 7700 block of Main Street. The driver was later charged with a moving violation and 4th degree DWI.
Officers conducted a traffic stop July 28 on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on the 220 block of Main Street. The male driver was arrested for DWI and later booked at the Anoka County Jail.
An officer handled an identity theft case July 28 on the 300 block of Thomas Street. The officer investigated and learned the unknown suspect likely resides in another state. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded July 29 to a report of a possible impaired driver on Interstate 35W. The vehicle was located and officers conducted a traffic stop. The male driver was arrested and booked for 3rd degree DWI.
Officers responded July 30 to a report of a suspicious male following two juvenile females on the 600 block of Apollo Drive. The officers located and stopped the male and questioned his behavior towards the juveniles. Based on the information, the officers determined no crime had been committed.
An officer responded July 31 to a residence on the 7200 block of Geneva Court for a delayed report of a dog bite. The dog will be quarantined for 10 days.
Officers responded July 31 to a report of a criminal sexual conduct incident on the 700 block of Town Center Parkway. The case is under investigation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
Officers were dispatched July 26 to the 3900 block of Restwood Road for a lift assist.
Officers were dispatched July 26 to the 800 block of Civic Heights for a medical incident. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Officers were dispatched July 27 to the 1700 block of Peltier Lake Drive on a report of a missing juvenile. The child was found in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Police responded July 27 to a domestic escort request on Restwood Road.
Community Service Officers were contacted regarding a lost passport on Edgewood Road.
Police on July 28 located three juveniles out past curfew on the 9300 block of Hamline Avenue. Parents were contacted and the juveniles were picked up.
Police were called July 28 to the 3800 block of Restwood Road on a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, police learned individuals were looking for a lost ring.
Police responded in Circle Pines for a report of a domestic escort.
Officers were dispatched July 28 to the 200 block of Twilite Terrace for a suspicious person report.
Officers spoke to juveniles July 29 about a curfew ordinance in the 9000 block of North Highway.
Officers July 30 noted a suspicious vehicle in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road.
Police July 30 mediated a dispute between roommates in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane.
Police July 30 took a report of a civil dispute in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Officers responded July 31 to a report of trespassing in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive.
— Sebastian Studier
