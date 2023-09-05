The Lino Lakes Police Department reports the following incidents:
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-35E near 80th Street Aug. 22. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for second-degree driving while impaired.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person near a correctional facility in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Aug. 22. The officer checked the area but did not find the described person.
• An officer received a report of suspicious activity that occurred at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 22. The officer investigated the incident; there are no criminal charges at this time.
• An officer responded to a report of theft from vehicle in the 6900 block of County Parkway East Aug. 22. The incident was documented and is under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers responded to a call of a person possibly passed out in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Cypress Street Aug. 22. Officers located the involved vehicle and the male driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• An officer responded to a request from another law enforcement agency to check an address in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive for property stolen in their city Aug. 22. The property was located and taken as evidence. The investigating law enforcement agency was advised.
• Officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in trying to locate a motorcycle that fled from them Aug. 22. Officers located the motorcycle in the 8000 block of Lake Drive, but it continued at a high rate of speed. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Main Street Aug. 24 to arrest an adult male on an outstanding warrant. The adult male was arrested and booked into jail.
• An officer took a complaint of construction workers starting too early in the morning in violation of ordinance in the 7200 block of Ada Drive Aug. 24. The officer made contact with the workers and advised them of city ordinance.
• Officers were dispatched to a parking dispute in the 200 block of Egret Lane Aug. 24. One individual was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
• An officer received a traffic complaint of a vehicle that was driving recklessly and passing on the shoulder in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Aug. 24. A description of the vehicle was provided by the caller, and the area was checked. Extra patrol was conducted in the area, but the suspect vehicle was not located.
• An officer responded to a delayed theft report in the 7600 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 24. There are no suspects at this time.
• An officer responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Aug. 24. The officer documented the incident and provided information to the caller for insurance purposes. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of motor vehicle tampering in the 6500 block of Deerwood Lane Aug. 24. The officer documented the information.
• Officers were informed that a vehicle was stolen and located several vehicles that had been entered in the 6800 block of Black Duck Drive Aug. 25. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers located several vehicles that had been tampered with in the 6700 block of Black Duck Drive Aug. 25. Officers spoke to the homeowners and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers located two suspicious vehicles in the 6800 block of Black Duck Drive Aug. 25. The vehicles fled when officers attempted to stop them. One vehicle was later located and the driver was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle and various theft-related crimes. The second vehicle was determined to be stolen from a nearby address. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street Aug. 25. The officer learned the vehicle was taken overnight from a different county and assisted that county agency with the recovery of the vehicle. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.
• An officer took a phone call regarding a neighbor dispute in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Aug. 25. The caller asked for a report to be filed for documentation purposes. The officer provided information on restraining orders.
• An officer took a delayed phone call report of child abuse and possible sexual assault Aug. 25. The incident was documented and forwarded to the criminal investigations division.
• Officers received information regarding an intoxicated driver in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Aug. 25. The vehicle was stopped, the driver showed signs of impairment, and was arrested and booked into jail for DWI and test refusal.
• An officer responded to a report of a tree blocking the roadway in the 900 block of Lois Lane Aug. 25. When the officer arrived, residents had already moved the tree to the shoulder of the road and public works employees were advised.
• An officer responded to a report of boat theft at a marina in the 6100 block of West Bald Eagle Boulevard Aug. 26. The boat was located, but significant damage had occurred and items were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South for a gas drive-off Aug. 27. The officer documented the incident and is investigating.
• An officer responded to a call of an unwanted male in the parking lot of a business in the 6800 block of Lake Drive asking customers for marijuana Aug. 27. The male was trespassed from the location.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Pine Street and Lake Drive Aug. 27. The male driver was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail for second-degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• An officer and fire personnel responded to the 7600 block of Fourth Avenue for a power pole and tree on fire Aug. 28. The fire was out when the officer arrived. The utility company was advised for repair.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 8000 block of Lake Drive to locate a female who had a warrant for her arrest Aug. 28. The female was arrested, but transported to a hospital by ambulance to be assessed for chest pain before jail.
Editor’s note: The Quad Community Press did not receive a media report from the Centennial Lakes Police Department in time for inclusion in this issue. It will be included in the next issue.
