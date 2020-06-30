The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a domestic situation on Ash Street June 16. An adult female was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers responded to a personal injury crash in the 6300 block of Deerwood Lane June 17. Officers determined there were minor injuries, and an adult male was cited for failure to drive with due care.
• A community service officer responded to a report of missing trail signs in the area of 12th Avenue and Peregrine Circle June 18. The missing signs were reported to the public works department so they can be replaced.
• Three juveniles were identified after they reportedly damaged county property in the 500 block of Birch Street June 18. Charges are pending.
• An officer took a report of tools stolen from a work vehicle in the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Court June 18. The case is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive June 19 for disorderly people. The involved parties left in a vehicle prior to police arrival. However, the vehicle was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• An officer took a report of a disruptive male at City Hall June 19. The male left the area prior to officer arrival. This incident is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 500 block of Myrtle Lane June 20. The caller advised that her surveillance system captured video of people walking up to their front door in the middle of the night. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the individuals. Nothing appeared to have been tampered with at the complainant's residence.
• A resident called in a grass fire in the 6700 block of Clearwater Creek Drive June 20. Officers arrived and found a legal recreational fire. The caller was issued a citation for falsely reporting an emergency.
