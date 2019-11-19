The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a property damage hit-and-run accident in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Nov. 5. Officers were able to speak with both involved parties and citations were issued for duty to drive with due care, speed greater than reasonable and failing to stop for a collision.
• An officer observed a vehicle in the 2000 block of Main Street Nov. 6 whose owner was shown to have a canceled license. The male driver was found to be the owner and was arrested for the violation. The male was transported and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of suspicious activity in the 8300 block of Lake Drive Nov. 6. The complainant reported a possible threatening voicemail was left by an unknown male on her home phone. The investigation is ongoing and extra patrol was requested.
• Officers responded to suspicious activity involving drones operating in a restricted area in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Nov. 6. The operators were not located.
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 7. The officers found the vehicle; both occupants had outstanding warrants. The male passenger ran from the vehicle and was apprehended shortly after. The male was brought to jail and the female was released after she completed a promise-to-appear document from Hennepin County.
• Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 7. The adult female suspect was arrested for felony theft and was booked into jail.
• An officer received a traffic complaint of a vehicle all over the roadway in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street Nov. 8. The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for a controlled substance DWI.
• While on patrol, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle parked at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue Nov. 9. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to an injury accident in the area of 20th Avenue and Ash Street Nov. 9. Two involved parties went to an area hospital via ambulance.
• Officers were dispatched to a gas line that was struck by a construction company in the 6800 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 11. The utility company responded and fixed the leak.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 8800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 6 on a report of a female trespassing. The female was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
• Police responded to Festival Foods in Lexington Nov. 6 on report of a theft. One individual was cited and trespassed from the property.
• Officers responded to the 1700 block of Westview Street in Centerville Nov. 7 for a theft report. Upon arrival, school staff requested assistance in speaking to a student who had been caught stealing. Parents and school staff were present during the interview.
• Police responded to Lexington Liquors Nov. 7 for a delayed theft report.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Nov. 9 after they observed a headlight violation. One individual was arrested and transported to jail for drug possession.
• Officers took a referral from an agency in Washington County regarding a possible criminal sexual conduct case that occurred in August in Centerville. The case was referred to Anoka County's Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
• Police were dispatched to a delayed assault report in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 11. Officers found there to be evidence of an assault and collected statements, took photos and sent the information on to the detective for follow-up.
• Officers observed a suspicious vehicle near Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines Nov. 12. Police subsequently made contact with two juvenile occupants. Parents were notified and the juveniles were sent home without citation.
