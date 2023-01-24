he Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Police were called to the 30 block of Central Street in Circle Pines for a report of a theft on Jan. 11. A suspect was arrested.
An officer observed a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of Restwood Road and Arona Avenue in Lexington on Jan. 11. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
An officer observed an equipment violation at Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington on Jan. 12. The vehicle was stopped and searched, and one adult female was arrested for drug possession.
Officers located a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Dupre Road in Centerville in violation of the parking ordinance on Jan. 12. The vehicle was towed. The officer also observed suspicious activity associated with the vehicle.
An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Circle Pines on Jan. 13. An adult male was subsequently arrested for first-degree possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington for a fraud report on Jan. 13. The case is currently active.
Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Jan. 15 for a report of shoplifting. There is no suspect information at this time.
An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Centerville Road and Dupre Road on Jan. 15. An adult male was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DWI.
An officer was called to a business on South Pine Drive in Circle Pines Jan. 15 for a fraud report. The caller turned over a $100 counterfeit bill that the business had taken in over the weekend. There is no suspect information at this time.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer stopped a vehicle for a signal violation and unsafe driving conduct in the area of Main Street and I-35E on Jan. 10. The adult male driver was arrested for DWI and later booked in jail for third-degree DWI and alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours.
Officers responded to a delayed report of theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Jan. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Jan. 10. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI. The male was later cited and released to a sober party.
Officers received a call of a possible impaired driver in the area of Lake Drive and Main Street on Jan. 11. The officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested the adult female driver for DWI. The female later tested 0.15 blood alcohol concentration and was charged with fourth-degree DWI and alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours.
An officer responded to a report of a gas drive-off in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
An officer conducted a traffic stop at I-35E and Main Street Jan. 13 and an adult male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. He was booked at jail.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in the 2300 block of 65th Street Jan. 13. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a multivehicle personal injury accident at I-35E and Main Street Jan. 14. The injured parties received care and the vehicles were towed from the scene.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency on a traffic stop in the 7000 block of Cottonwood Court Jan. 15. The stop resulted in the arrest of an adult male.
Officers responded to a report of an assault that took place at a nonsecure facility involving two juveniles Jan. 15. One of the juveniles will be charged through the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
