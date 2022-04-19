The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a local business on a report of a suspicious person in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road April 5. The area was checked and the person was gone on arrival.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 7600 block of Lake Drive April 5 for an equipment violation and because the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license or license plate. The driver was cited for driving after revocation and for displaying revoked license plates.
• While on patrol, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Chestnut Street and 21st Avenue South April 5. The officer investigated and determined no crime had occurred.
• An officer received a burglary report at a home under construction in the 2100 block of Heron Court April 5. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer took a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in the 7400 block of Patti Drive April 5. The incident was documented and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer handled a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Palomino Lane April 5. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• An officer responded to a report of motor vehicle tampering in the 7400 block of Jeanne Drive April 5. The officer documented the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of motor vehicle tampering in the 7600 block of Appaloosa Lane April 5. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 7500 block of Patti Drive April 5.
• Officers responded to a possible personal injury accident in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road April 5. The driver was found to be impaired and arrested for DWI.
• Officers received a delayed report of a vehicle tampering in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane April 5. Nothing was taken, and the vehicle was not damaged.
• An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the 8100 block of I-35W. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officer. An investigation is ongoing.
• An officer was dispatched to investigate a theft report made by phone in the 7700 block of Marilyn Drive April 6. The caller reported that an unknown person removed her catalytic converter from her car while it was parked in the driveway. There are no suspects.
• An officer responded to a call of a fallen tree in the roadway in the 6100 block of Bald Eagle Boulevard W. April 6. The officer was able to move the tree off the roadway. No further problems.
• An officer responded to an injured goose in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road April 6. The officers dispatched the goose.
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Century Trail April 6. The caller reportedly gave some personal information to a likely scammer who talked the victim into disclosing information. Options were given to the victim.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident on Main Street and Fourth Avenue April 6. The incident was documented and the vehicles were driven from the scene.
• An officer responded to a residential fire alarm in the 7700 block of Pinto Lane April 6. Upon arrival, the officer determined it was a false alarm.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a license plate theft in the 800 block of Olive Street April 7. The officer documented the incident and the caller was provided a case number.
• An officer was dispatched to a parking complaint in the 7500 block of Lake Drive April 7. The officer advised the driver of the complaint and the driver agreed to leave the area.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway for an inoperable brake light. The registered owner was showing a revoked driver’s license, and was arrested for driving without a valid license and for displaying revoked plates.
• A business owner of a storage facility was concerned there was stolen property at the location in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road April 7. No stolen property was located.
• A community service officer found a bicycle on the side of the road in the 100 block of Apollo Drive April 7. Officer checked the surrounding area and found no problems.
• Officer responded to a call of a residential alarm in the 6200 block of Holly Drive April 8. The residence was secure.
• An officer was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 600 block of Market Place Drive April 8. The officer determined it was an accidental dial.
• Officers responded to a report of a coach bus on fire in the 8300 block of I-35E. Officers arrived to find that all occupants were off the bus. They then worked to extinguish the fire. The Fire Division arrived and took over the call.
• Officers responded to a possible grass fire in the 100 block of White Pine Road April 8. After investigation, it was determined to be a recreational fire.
• An officer was requested to check a parking lot for suspicious activity in the 8000 block of Lake Drive April 8. Nothing was found.
• Officers responded to a structure fire at a local business in the 400 block of Park Court April 9. The Fire Division arrived on the scene, extinguished the fire and investigated the incident.
• Officers received a report of an animal complaint from a resident who was chased by a dog while on a walk in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road April 9. The resident stated this is an ongoing concern. The case was forwarded to a community service officer for follow-up.
• Officers received a report of found property in the 7800 block of Sunset Avenue April 9. The property was placed into evidence.
• A community service officer was dispatched to investigate an animal complaint regarding a dog bite in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road. The report was taken and the owner of the dog was cited.
• An officer responded to a report of smoke in a house in the 2100 block of Whitetail Ridge April 9. The Fire Division responded and the source of the smoke was identified. There were no further problems.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road April 9. No one was injured, and a state crash report was completed.
• Officers responded to a residential area on a report of underaged consumption in the 6400 block of Langer Lane April 9. The area was checked and citations were issued.
• An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint in the 6600 block of East Shadow Lake Drive April 10. The parties responsible agreed to lower their noise level.
• An officer responded to a call reporting fraud at a bank in the 7900 block of Lake Drive April 11. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were advised of a walk-in report at a base in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 6. Officers took information regarding a property damage accident that occurred a week prior.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of theft in progress in the 7000 block of Progress Road in Centerville April 7. It was ultimately determined to be a report of damage to property.
• Officers were dispatched to a disorderly male in the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 7.
• Officers were dispatched on a report by phone regarding the location of a stolen item in the 1700 block of Center Street in Centerville April 7. Officers were able to locate the item and return it to the owner.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of damage to property in the 10 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines April 8. The caller advised her house was vandalized by unknown suspects. The estimated damage was $200.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Restwood Road and North Highway Drive in Lexington April 8. The driver was cited for not having a license.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington April 9.
• Officers received a phone call regarding property damage in the 8900 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington April 9. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington on a 911 open line April 9. Officers did not locate any problems.
• Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Indian Hills Drive in Circle Pines April 9 on a delayed report of a property damage accident.
• Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington April 9. The passenger was arrested on a warrant.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of Twilite Terrace and North Road in Circle Pines on April 10 for a contained dog. The owner was located.
• Officers were advised of a person waiting to turn in found property at base on North Highway Drive and Patriot Lane in Lexington April 10.
• Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines for a property damage accident April 10.
• An officer observed a traffic violation on the 10 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines April 10. A short pursuit ensued and was then terminated.
• An officer took an informational phone call from the 0 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines April 11.
• An officer was dispatched to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington for a dryer on fire April 11. The fire was extinguished.
• Officers were dispatched on a phone call reporting a stalled vehicle in a parking lot in the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville April 11.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington on a report of suspicious activity April 11. Officers did not locate anything suspicious.
• An officer observed two individuals in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville who were suspected of a burglary in Morrison County. The suspects were taken into custody and transported to Anoka County Jail to later be picked up by the Pierz Police Department.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Civic Heights and Civic Heights Circle in Circle Pines April 11. A verbal warning was given.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines April 11. Verbal warnings were issued.
• Officers responded to the 9300 block of Syndicate Avenue regarding an accident in Lexington April 11. No injuries occurred.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Old Mill Road in Centerville April 12 regarding an animal complaint. Contact was made with the dog’s owner and was advised of the complaint.
• An officer observed several ordinance violations in the 7100 block of Robin Lane West in Centerville April 12. The case is still active.
• Police were dispatched to a report of damage to property in the 900 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.