The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the
following incidents:
• An officer responded to a delayed theft report in the 700 block of Apollo Drive March 1. After investigation, a suspect was identified and formally charged for theft.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations in the 8200 block of I-35E March 2. The adult female driver was arrested for DWI and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding an attempted scam in the 7400 block of Lake Drive March 2. The complainant did not give out any personal information and the incident was documented.
• An officer was dispatched on a phone call report regarding a threat in the 6500 block of Stella Lane March 2. The officers investigated the incident and provided extra patrol in the area.
• Officers assisted another agency by checking an address for a vehicle in the 300 block of Linda Lane March 2. The officer provided the agency with information they obtained.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 8000 block of Lake Drive March 2. The officers conducted a traffic stop; after investigation, the officers arrested the driver for possession of drugs.
• An officer took a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident involving a mailbox in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue March 3. The investigation is ongoing.
• Police and fire staff responded with the Minnesota State Patrol on a report of a personal injury crash in the 1700 block of I-35W March 3. Multiple victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
• Officers were advised of a road rage incident in a neighboring city that ended in Lino Lakes in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road March 3. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.
• Officers responded to a church in the 10 block of Ash Street with the assistance of the fire division on a report of a water flow alarm March 4. The source of the water flow was found and temporarily fixed. Staff was notified.
• Officers observed a suspicious vehicle at a business after hours in the 7500 block of Lake Drive March 4. Officers made contact with the occupants, who reported car problems. Officers determined there was a controlled substance in the vehicle, which was confiscated. Charges are pending based on test results from the lab.
• An officer responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 1100 block of Main Street March 4. The party involved was contacted and advised of local ordinances and state statutes. The incident was documented.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12300-13300 block of I-35W March 5. Parties involved were provided assistance.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in a neighborhood in the 700 block of Fox Road March 5. The officer checked the area but was not able to locate the vehicle nor any apparent problems in the area.
• Officers responded to a driving complaint involving a possible impaired driver in the 8000 block of Lake Drive March 5. Officers made contact with the driver and detected no signs of impairment.
• Officers arrested a male on a warrant at a residence in the 7800 block of Marilyn Drive March 5. The male was booked into jail.
• Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of I-35W March 5. The involved vehicle was towed and the driver was transported to a secondary location.
• An officer responded to a report of an opossum on a deck in the 900 block of Kelly Street March 6. The officer assisted the resident in removing it.
• Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway March 7. Management was advised on steps needed to tow a vehicle on private property.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver at a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive March 7. An officer located the vehicle and detected no signs of impairment. The driver was cited for driving after revocation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer took a phone call report of a fraud attempt in the 10 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines March 2.
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington March 3. Officers initiated a probable cause search of the vehicle. A citation was issued to the driver.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle property damage accident on North Road near Jewel Street in Circle Pines March 3. Upon arrival, officers found no injuries, but two vehicles had damage from a rear-end collision. Parties exchanged information and then cleared the scene.
• Officers observed a truck and trailer in the 7300 block of Main Street in Centerville traveling well above the posted speed March 3. The vehicle was stopped and the State Patrol was requested to the scene for inspection. The driver was cited and the vehicle was taken out of service.
• Officers took a theft report from the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines March 4. There is no suspect information at this time.
• Officers responded to the 8900 block of Naples Street in Lexington on a report of a gas leak in the area March 4. The house was found vacant and was filled with natural gas. Officers assisted the fire department and CenterPoint Energy until the area was safe.
• Officers took a phone call report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington March 4.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Naples Street and Restwood Road in Lexington March 4 for multiple traffic violations. Two adult male passengers were arrested for firearm-related offenses.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington March 6. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Road in Circle Pines March 7. The driver was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants and for narcotics.
• Officers conducted a warrant attempt in the 110 block of East Golden Lake Drive in Circle Pines March 8. An adult male was subsequently arrested and transported to the Anoka County jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington March 8 on the report of attempted counterfeit money use.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington on March 8. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.