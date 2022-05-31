The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to an alarm at a local school in the 400 block of Elm Street May 17. The building was checked and no problems were found.
• Officers received information of a loose dog on 79th Street and Lake Drive May 17. The area was checked and no dog was located.
• An officer was called for found property on Zodiac Street Northeast and Pine Street May 17. The property owner was identified and contacted regarding the found property.
• An officer responded to a residential alarm in the 300 block of Ravens Court May 17. There were no problems.
• An officer stopped a vehicle because the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license on Ash Street and Hodgson Road May 17. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A resident of Lino Lakes found a wallet at the intersection of Lake Drive and Birch Street May 17. The wallet was returned to the owner.
• An officer responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Evergreen Trail May 17. The officer documented the information and will have community service officers conduct a follow-up.
• An officer took a possible theft report in the 6500 block of Sioux Lane May 17. The officer learned the complainant wasn’t sure if the item was lost or stolen.
• Officers located a single-vehicle personal injury accident in the 2200 block of Main Street May 18.
• An officer was dispatched information that a black bear was in a neighborhood in the 6400 block of Stella Circle. The area was checked and the bear was gone.
• An officer responded to a snapping turtle in a resident’s yard in the 600 block of Arlo Lane May 18. The officer captured and relocated the turtle.
• Officers responded to a report of someone who may have been doing drugs in a vehicle at a local apartment complex in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway May 19. The officer made contact with two males, who were ultimately trespassed from the location at the property manager’s request.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in a city park in the 1100 block of Main Street. The person had left in a vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival. No crime was committed, and extra patrol will be conducted.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a local business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 20. The officers were unable to locate the party.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and found the driver was intoxicated in the 7400 block of Main Street May 21. The driver was arrested and issued a citation.
• An officer from a neighboring agency requested an assist with a canine vehicle sniff in the 7000 block of 20th Avenue. The canine did not alert to the vehicle.
• An officer responded to a one-vehicle accident involving a deer in the 1000 block of Main Street. The vehicle was drivable, and the officer documented the incident.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Baldwin Drive in Circle Pines May 18 regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute/ animal issue.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call report in the area of 9100 South Highway Drive in Lexington May 18 regarding lost property.
• Police responded to a property damage crash on North Road and Point Cross Drive in Circles Pine that resulted in a DWI arrest May 18.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation observed in the area of Main Street and Progress Road in Centerville May 19. A probable-cause search was conducted and narcotics were found.
• Information was collected in the 8800 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington May 19.
• Officers were dispatched to an informational report in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington May 19.
• Officers were dispatched to an informational report in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 19.
• Officers observed a male with an outstanding warrant in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 19. The male was subsequently arrested on the warrant without incident.
• Officers responded to the 3900 block of Restwood Road on a report of an activated burglar alarm in Lexington May 20.
• Officers checked on a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business in the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville May 21.
• Police were dispatched to a neighborhood dispute in the 0 block of Ridge Road in Circle Pines May 21.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue on suspicious activity in Lexington May 21.
• Officers were dispatched to a phone call request in the 00 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 21. Officers spoke with a person who was concerned about their elderly parents and was seeking advice in providing better care for them. Officers provided advice.
• Officers responded to the 7000 block of Centerville Road for two parties that were disorderly in a parking lot in the 7000 block of Centerville Road May 22. Upon arrival, officers located two possibly intoxicated females and determined they were awaiting a ride home. The officers advised them to move along.
• Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 21st Avenue on a report of illegal dumping in Centerville May 22. Officers determined the person on site was an employee.
• Officers observed smoke in the area of Griggs Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington May 22. Officers requested that the fire department be dispatched to assist in trying to locate a source. No source was found.
• Police responded to the area of Pointcross and North Road in Circle Pines May 22 on a motor vehicle sign property damage accident. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Police took a walk-in report of suspicious activity in the 10 block of Park Drive in Circle Pines May 23.
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines on an animal complaint May 23.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Galaxy Drive on an informational report May 23 in Circle Pines.
