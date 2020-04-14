The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers received an anonymous tip about people breaking the governor’s shelter-in-place order in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive March 31. Officers made individuals aware of the order and what it entailed.
• Police and fire responded to a grass fire in the 600 block of Aqua Lane March 31. The fire was located and extinguished, and there was no property damage.
• Police responded to a possible fire call in the 700 block of Aqua Lane March 31. The caller mistakenly believed the lights from a bow fishing boat were a fire.
• Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 600 block of Village Drive April 1. The officers were informed that there was an adult female hiding behind power boxes. Police were unable to locate the female but did find an alcoholic beverage container.
• Officers located a suspicious occupied vehicle in an area park in the 7400 block of Main Street after hours April 2. A passenger was subsequently charged with multiple drug offenses.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Century Trail April 2 where a female found unused drug paraphernalia in her yard. Officers took the drug paraphernalia and disposed of it.
• An officer received a complaint April 2 from a citizen regarding two businesses in Lino Lakes that remained open and were in violation of the governor's executive order. The officer investigated the complaint and asked the businesses to close, which they did.
• Lino Lakes Fire responded to a report of a grass fire in the 6100 block of Centerville Road April 2. The homeowner subsequently received a citation for an illegal open burn.
• Officers responded to the 2300 block of Delina Circle April 3. A female caller reported that her home had been egged. There are no known suspects at this time; the woman was advised to call police if there are further issues.
• Officers responded to the 6800 block of Black Duck Drive April 3 on a 911 hang-up. Officers located the caller and found that a number of minors had been drinking. They were issued citations.
• An officer received a call of suspicious activity on Robinson Drive April 4. The officer learned that a male was walking around the complainant's yard during the night. The information was shared with other officers so additional patrol could be conducted in the neighborhood.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street April 5. The adult male was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into jail on multiple offenses.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 900 block of Birch Street April 6. The adult male driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines April 1 on a report of harassment between neighbors. The officers advised the complainant of options.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Woodland Road and Jackson Avenue in Lexington April 1. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers observed multiple violations of the executive shelter-in-place order in the cities of Lexington and Circle Pines. The officers verbally warned the businesses and educated the owners on the violation.
• Officers received information regarding criminal sexual conduct in Circle Pines April 1.
• Police were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines April 3 on a report of a disorderly male playing loud music and yelling at people. After several warnings, officers arrested the male for disorderly conduct and obstruction with force.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Main Street in Centerville April 5 on the report of trespassing. Upon arrival, officers found three adult females trespassing and advised them to leave. The reporting party was also found to be trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.