The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 700 block of Main Street Oct. 25. The driver, who had no driver’s license or insurance, was charged and the vehicle was towed.
An officer responded to a vehicle-versus-deer accident in the 1400 block of Ash Street Oct. 25. The officer documented the accident and provided the driver information for insurance. A possession permit was issued to an individual who wanted the deer.
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile female who had fled from the juvenile shelter in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Oct. 25. Officers subsequently located the female, who was arrested and booked at a secure facility.
A community service officer responded to a stalled semi in the roadway near Lake Drive and Apollo Drive Oct. 25. The semi was out of gas. A mechanic responded to assist the driver of the truck.
An officer and fire personnel responded to a report of a gas odor in the area of a school in the 300 block of Elm Street Oct. 25. The area was checked and no problems were found. The police department received several other calls from neighboring residents and businesses who also reported the odor. It was later learned the odor was coming from a business in another jurisdiction.
A resident reported identity theft in the 900 block of Lantern Lane Oct. 25. The incident is under investigation.
Officers responded to a report of a person going through mailboxes in the area of Patti Drive and Lilac Street Oct. 25. The involved vehicle was located and stopped. The officers learned the driver worked for a newspaper and was picking up unused paper boxes. The complainant verified the person had not been seen going into mailboxes but was seen outside the vehicle.
An officer and fire personnel responded to a residence on a report of a fire alarm sounding in the 6300 block of Hodgson Road Oct. 25. The resident had fallen asleep with the oven on, and burnt food caused the fire alarm to sound. The residence was ventilated and no further assistance was needed.
An officer spoke with a caller who provided information regarding a possible threat risk at two businesses in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue Oct. 25. The information was passed on to other officers and a neighboring jurisdiction, as one of the involved businesses was in another city.
An officer took a criminal sexual conduct report Oct. 26. The case is under investigation.
Officers responded to assist the Minnesota State Patrol on I-35E near Main Street for a personal injury crash Oct. 26. The State Patrol handled the investigation.
An officer handled a phone call regarding hunting regulations Oct. 27. The officer answered the caller’s questions.
An officer took a theft report in the 6200 block of Otter Lake Road. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
Officers responded to an elementary school in the 500 block of Birch Street for a suspicious male pulling door handles Oct. 27. The male was identified as a custodian and no problems were found.
An officer took a report of juveniles ringing doorbells of homes in the 2100 block of Balsam Way Oct. 28. The complainant wanted a report on file and police to be aware.
Officers responded to a report of juveniles inside a closed construction zone in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road Oct. 28. The site supervisor did not want any charges pressed, but the juveniles’ parents were contacted.
Officers responded to a report of a fire on a picnic table in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 28. Officers were able to extinguish the fire before fire personnel arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Sherman Lake Road Oct. 29. A house had been toilet papered. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the involved individuals.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash in the 6700 block of Hodgson Road Oct. 29. One vehicle was towed from the scene and a driver was issued a citation for multiple offenses.
Officers were made aware of a possible suicidal juvenile via Snapchat Oct. 29. After investigation, the juvenile was identified and found safe.
An officer handled a motor vehicle tampering incident in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to a report of a disorderly female in a local business in the 6500 block of Ware Road Oct. 29. The female was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and left.
An officer observed suspicious people near a vehicle at a closed business in the 2200 block of Cedar Street Oct. 30. Through investigation, drugs and alcohol were seized. One party was issued a citation, and they left the area.
An officer responded to a delayed report of an altercation between a motorist and a bicyclist that occurred near Ash Street and Centerville Road Oct. 30. All involved parties were advised of current laws, and there were no further problems.
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 600 block of Osborne Road Oct. 30. During the stop, the vehicle fled, but another agency subsequently located the vehicle abandoned; it was towed and impounded. The investigation is ongoing.
A community service officer was dispatched to a report of a deceased owl hanging from a tree in the 6600 block of White Birch Court Oct. 31. The owl was located and disposed of.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Gladstone Drive Oct. 31. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
A domestic assault was reported in Lexington Nov. 1.
Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 0 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 26. Officers documented the incident.
A resident in the 1600 block of Heritage Street in Centerville reported attempted fraud Oct. 26.
Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington for a robbery Oct. 27. The case is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 300 block of Evergreen Lane in Circle Pines Oct. 27. Officers subsequently learned that the person was distributing election materials.
An officer located a tennis racket and case lying in the roadway in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Oct. 28. The items were taken to the police department for safekeeping.
Extra patrol was requested in the area of Edge Drive and North Road in Circle Pines Oct. 28.
Police took a phone call regarding a neighborhood dispute in the 1700 block of Center Street in Centerville Oct. 28.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 0 block of Oak Leaf Lane in Circle Pines Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.