The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer observed a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Feb. 23. A verbal warning was issued.
• Police responded to a theft in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Feb. 23.
• Offices responded to Lexington Avenue and North Road regarding a personal injury accident in Circle Pines Feb. 23.
• Police took a stolen vehicle report in the 10 block of East Road in Circle Pines Feb. 26. One vehicle was entered as stolen.
• Officers responded to a phone call regarding a civil fraud matter in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Feb. 26.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for violations that occurred in the area of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Feb. 27. An adult male was arrested for a firearm violation.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington on the report of a property damage accident. The suspect was cited for an uninsured vehicle.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington Feb. 27. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers conducted a warrant attempt in the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Feb. 28. An adult male was ultimately arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Police responded to the 6800 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville for a civil dispute Feb. 28.
The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Country Lake Drive, where the homeowners reported their burglar alarm had activated while they were home. The officers checked the residence and did not locate any apparent problems.
• An officer responded to a phone call request regarding a protection order in the 300 block of Arrowhead Drive Feb. 22. The caller was provided information regarding protection orders.
• Officers responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles on Sunset Avenue and Apollo Drive Feb. 22. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
• An officer took a report of a suspicious phone call in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Court Feb. 22. No crime had occurred. The complainant was provided with options.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage crash on Hodgson Road and Birch Street Feb. 22. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and a state crash report was completed.
• Officers responded to a personal injury accident involving a snowmobile on 80th Street and I-35E Feb. 22. Officers investigated and suspected the driver was impaired. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment and a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample.
• An officer responded to a call of a vehicle crash involving a mailbox in the 7500 block of Leonard Avenue Feb. 22. The driver worked with the mailbox owner to take care of the damage.
• An officer responded to a residence on a report of a smoking dishwasher in the 1500 block of Meadowview Court Feb. 23. Lino Lakes Fire Division responded and determined there was no active fire.
• An officer assisted another agency with a personal injury accident on Lexington Avenue and North Road Feb. 23. The officer provided traffic control.
• An officer responded to a call of a vehicle that hit a mailbox on Arrowhead Drive and Ojibway Path Feb. 23. The driver agreed to take care of the damage.
• An officer responded to a scam report in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Feb. 23. The officer advised the party to make a report with the appropriate agency to state the messages were a scam.
• An officer responded to a call regarding a potential ice hazard in the 400 block of Birch Street Feb. 23. The caller was advised of possible solutions.
• The school resource officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident on Elm Street and Fourth Avenue Feb. 24. The officer completed an incident report.
• An officer assisted a neighboring agency Feb. 24 with a stolen vehicle that had stopped on 90th Drive NE and Naples Street NE. Three parties were detained at the scene.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Feb. 24 because the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had an obstructed license plate. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety (IPS).
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 6100 block of Hodgson Road Feb. 24 because the registered owner didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for driving after cancellation IPS.
• An officer responded to a water flow alarm sounding in the 300 block of Ojibway Path Feb. 24.
• An officer responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Feb. 25. The vehicle was not damaged, and the driver was not injured. The vehicle was later towed from the snow.
• An officer was requested to assist a neighboring agency with a K-9 track in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE Feb. 25. No track was located.
• An officer responded to a call of multiple vehicles involved in accidents with unknown injuries in the 6800 block of I-35E Feb. 25. No parties were injured, and the State Patrol responded to handle the investigation.
• An officer responded to assist the State Patrol with a property damage crash in the 900 block of I-35W Feb. 25. The officer and a community service officer assisted with traffic control.
• An officer took a report of suspicious activity on social media in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Feb. 25. The incident was documented per the request of the complainant.
• A community service officer located a vehicle with a flat tire in the 1200 block of Main Street Feb. 25 and provided traffic control while it was changed.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident on the 800 block of Main Street Feb. 25. One driver was evaluated by paramedics on the scene and one vehicle was towed.
• An officer responded to a property damage crash that occurred in the parking lot of a local school in the 500 block of Birch Street Feb. 25. The officer confirmed there were no injuries and the incident was documented.
• Officers responded to a local neighborhood on a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Ulmer Drive Feb. 25. Officers searched the area and no one was located.
• An officer observed an adult male walking on the roadway attempting to hitchhike in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 26. The officer offered the male a ride home, but the male declined.
• An officer stopped a vehicle displaying the wrong plates in the 2200 block of Main Street Feb. 27. The plates were confiscated and the driver was advised of the next steps to take.
• Officers responded to a call of possible gunshots heard near a residential area in the 7700 block of Lake Drive Feb. 27. The officers sat in the area and heard what sounded like a vehicle backfiring a distance away from them. The officers checked for the vehicle but did not locate a source.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report of an abandoned vehicle in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Feb. 28. The officer attempted to contact the registered owner and advised the reporting party how to proceed.
• An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with a heated civil dispute at a local business in the 6800 block of 20th Avenue S. Feb. 28. The officer kept the parties separated until the local agency arrived to handle the call.
