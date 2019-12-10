The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Arrowhead Drive and Totem Trail Nov. 27. A driver was subsequently cited for a stop sign violation.
• An officer responded to a report of multiple vehicles in the ditch on I-35W near Lake Drive Nov. 27. The Minnesota State Patrol responded and handled the incident.
• Officers responded to a report of a civil dispute in the 6200 block of Ware Road Nov. 27. Officers spoke to the parties involved and gave them options to solve the problem.
• A business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive reported several people acting disorderly Nov. 27. One male was subsequently trespassed from the location.
• An officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a park in the 7800 block of Lake Drive. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver was ultimately arrested for drug possession.
• Officers responded to a residential burglary in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 28. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a single vehicle personal injury accident in the 1900 block of I-35W Nov. 29. Officers found both occupants were injured. Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle and were assessed by the ambulance.
• An officer received a report of a disorderly female at a business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 29. After an investigation, an adult female was trespassed from the business.
• An officer responded to a dog bite report in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane Nov. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the 6200 block of I-35E Nov. 30. Upon arrival, the officer found two good samaritans had helped pull the vehicle out of the ditch. There were no injuries and only light damage to the vehicle.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 1800 block of Centerville Road Dec.1. The officer detected the odor of marijuana from the vehicle and searched the vehicle. The officer located a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for multiple charges and transported to jail.
• An officer responded to a theft from vehicle report in the 100 block of Mustang Court Dec. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a three vehicle personal injury accident in the 7600 block of Lake Drive Dec. 2. Officers investigated and cited one driver for a traffic violation (failure to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable). One driver was evaluated and cleared by paramedics and all three vehicles were driven from the scene.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A business in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington reported an attempted theft Dec.1.
• Officers responded to the 7100 block of 21st Avenue in Centerville Dec. 2 on a counterfeit currency report. Upon arrival, an area bank advised they took in a fake $20 bill from a business in Lino Lakes.
• Police received a walk-in report Dec. 2 of a civil dispute that occurred on Shady Way in Circle Pines. The complainant said they had been convinced over numerous months to provide someone with a large amount of money. It was determined that the person(s) who received the money were not accurately representing themselves, but since the victim willingly provided the funds, it was civil in nature. The case was forwarded on to the investigations division for follow up.
• Police were dispatched to the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 27 on a noise complaint of loud music. Police advised a male of the complaint and told him to turn down his music. The subject was highly confrontational but ultimately turned down his music.
• Officers responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 28 on a report of disorderly conduct. A male suspect was subsequently sent to the hospital.
• An officer noticed a male walking in the area of South Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 29. The male was transported to an area transit station, when the officer found needles. The male was arrested for possession of a hypodermic needle and transported to jail.
• Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Highway Drive and Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Nov. 29. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant and other controlled substance charges.
