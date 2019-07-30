The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reported the following incidents:
• A resident on the 7200 block of Stage Coach Trail reported an attempt of credit card fraud July 17. The caller was able to stop the fraud before any charges were made to the card.
•A suspicious person was reported at a business on the 7500 block of Lake Drive July 17. The individual had left the area by the time the officer arrived.
• An office responded to a call of a runaway juvenile July 17. The juvenile was located a short time later.
• A burglary on the 6300 block of Deerwood Lane was reported July 19. The violation of a no contact order was also reported. The investigation is ongoing.
• A dog was reported to be inside an unoccupied vehicle on the 700 block of Apollo Drive. The officer investigated the situation, and determined there was no danger to the dog, who was left in the care of its owner.
• An officer responded to a request to check the welfare of a family panhandling on the 700 block of Apollo Drive. The officer determined that the family had not violated any law and did not need assistance.
• Officers responded to report of a man who entered a church on Ash Street without consent. The man was located at a nearby location and trespassed from church property.
• A driver was arrested July 20 in a parking lot of a business on the 6800 block of Lake Drive for driving while impaired. The driver, who has a previous felony DWI conviction, also faces charges for marijuana possession, refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• A caller from the 8100 block of Diane Street reported the theft of her Apple watch. Officers later determined that the watch had not been stolen, and the watch was returned to the owner.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer found a toddler running around on the side of the roadway between Woodland Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington July 17. The parents were located, and the incident was cleared.
• Officers were called to Golden Lake Park July 17 following report from city staff of disorderly juveniles. The juveniles were identified and left the park.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation between a mother and son on the 3900 block of Restwood July 18. The dispute was settled, and the son agreed to leave for the night.
• Police were dispatched to the area of East Road and Inner Drive in Circle Pines on report of a woman experiencing a medical emergency July 18. She was transported to a nearby hospital.
• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported July 18 in the 8900 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington.
• A resident in the 7200 block of Unity Avenue in Centerville reported finding an injured bird July 18. The bird was released into the woods.
• An officer received report July 18 of a fraud that took place on the 3800 block of Patriot Lane. The officer forwarded the information to investigations.
• Officers took a walk-in report regarding malicious punishment of a child July 18. The information was forwarded to investigations for follow-up, and the incident is still under investigation.
• Police were dispatched to Lake Drive and Civic Heights Circle in Centerville following report of a motor vehicle accident involving several parties July 19. One woman was transported to a nearby hospital.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of North Highway Drive in Circle Pines following report of a man and woman exhibiting suspicious behavior July 19. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the man and woman, both of whom left without incident.
• Officers responded to report of a domestic altercation between a man and woman on the 1600 block of Dupre Road in Centerville July 20. The parties were separated, and the man left for the night.
• Officers were dispatched to Carl Eck Park on report of damage to city property July 20. Three juvenile suspects were located at an address nearby. Officers collected evidence from the suspects and notified their parents. Charges are pending for felony damage to property.
• Police were dispatched to Circle Pines following report of a runaway juvenile July 21. The girl was later located by police and stated that she had left home due to physical abuse. She was placed into the care of another family member, and the case was referred to the Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division.
• A physical domestic altercation between a man and woman on the 7400 block of Main Street in Centerville was reported July 21. The man was arrested and faces pending felony charges for strangulation. The woman was transported to Unity Hospital.
• A resident on the 7200 block of Unity Avenue in Centerville reported a stolen vehicle.
