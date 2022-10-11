The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer took a phone call report of damage to property in the 1100 block of Durango Point Sept. 27. The incident was documented, and the reporting party was able to fix the damage at no cost.
• An officer responded to a delayed theft report in the 6500 block of Clearwater Creek Drive Sept. 27. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
• Officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on I-35W and Main Street Sept. 27. Officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol, who handled the crash report.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding a suspicious phone call in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Sept. 27. The call was determined to be a scam, and the reporting party did not give out any information.
• An officer received a call of suspicious activity at a residence in the 6900 block of Sunset Avenue Sept. 27. The officer checked the location and found no indication of problems.
• An officer responded to a theft at a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Sept. 27. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
• An officer received found property from a school in the 700 block of Deerwood Circle Sept. 27. The property was released to a family member.
• Officers responded to a road rage incident on Centerville Road and Ash Street Sept. 27. The incident was documented, the driver was identified and the incident is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible missing person in the 1100 block of North 45th Avenue Sept. 28. It was determined that the individuals lived in a different state, so the complainant was referred to that agency.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 8100 block of I35E Sept. 28 because the adult male driver’s license was revoked. The adult male driver was arrested and booked at jail for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive Sept. 28. There was no illegal activity observed. Information was passed along to other officers for a possible follow-up.
• Officers responded to report of a stolen vehicle on Lake Drive and Hodgson Road Sept. 28. An officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and entered the vehicle as such via the state system.
• An officer was requested to assist another agency with a K-9 track in the 1000 block of 124th Circle Northwest. The suspect was located and surrendered without incident Sept. 29.
• A community service officer received a complaint of an illegal burn in the 6500 block of Hokah Drive Sept. 29. The community service officer was unable to locate a fire in the area.
• An officer responded to an extra patrol request for a neighborhood in the 100 block of Parkview Drive Sept. 29. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 6000 block of Sargent Court North Sept. 29. The officer ended up searching the vehicle and locating several illegal items. The driver was cited for multiple offenses.
• An officer responded to suspicious activity in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail Sept. 29. The officer spoke with the owner, and the incident was documented.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and the passenger was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant on Main Street and I-35 Sept. 29.
• Officers responded to a report of an attempted identity theft in the 1100 block of Durango Point Sept. 30. Information was gathered; no suspects were located.
• An officer took a phone call for a delayed report of theft in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a traffic complaint involving dirt bikes in the 7700 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 30. The incident was investigated, and the dirt bike drivers were advised of state statutes and local ordinances.
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Baldwin Circle Oct. 1.
• An officer responded to a report of a cat stuck in a tree in the 6400 block of Fawn Lake Oct. 1. The Lino Lakes Fire Division responded and handled the call.
• An officer observed a vehicle stopped on the side of the road in the 1200 block of Birch Street Oct. 2. The officer made contact with the driver and provided assistance.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle property damage accident in the 700 block of Oak Lane Oct. 2. The officer documented the incident and provided the driver with a case number.
• An officer responded to a report of a gas odor in a home in the 6500 block of Pheasant Run South Oct. 2. The fire duty officer responded and determine there was no danger.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 2. The officer checked the area and found the vehicle had left. There were no apparent problems.
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 2. The officer investigated and found the vehicle was related to an incident in another city. The officer notified the appropriate law enforcement agency.
• Officers responded to a 911 hang-up in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 3. The officer investigated and determined there were no problems.
• An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of 70th Street Oct. 3. The officer determined the vehicle had broken down, and the driver had a tow on the way.
• A community service officer answered hunting-related questions on Rondeau Lake Oct. 3.
• An officer responded to a residence for a reported in-progress burglary in the 300 block of Carl Street Oct. 3. The officer was canceled upon arrival, as the homeowner determined the person they believed to be a burglar was actually a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.