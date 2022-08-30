The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officer responded to a report of vandalism at a home in the 7100 block of Gray Heron Drive Aug. 16. The party responsible was interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area in the 6200 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 16. The male was contacted and there were no problems found. The male was provided a ride to a friend’s house.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of found property in the 400 block of Lois Lane Aug. 16.
• Officer received a report of a structure fire at a residence in the 8000 block of Rondeau Lake Road West. Officers responded and found all parties were out of the home. Lino Lakes Fire along with other departments put the fire out.
• An officer responded to a personal injury crash involving two vehicles in the 6600 block of Centerville Road Aug. 17. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. One driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. A driver was cited for a moving violation.
• Officers responded to a local business for a burglar alarm in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Aug. 17. Officers found the business secure and found no problems. Officers informed the key holder of the call.
• An officer responded to a delayed report of theft from a vehicle in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 18.
• An officer responded to a 911 hang-up in the 7200 block of Dora Drive Aug. 18. Contact was made with the caller and it was determined to be an accidental dial.
• An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1900 block of Red Oak Lane Aug. 19. The officer investigated and did not find any problems.
• An officer assisted an adult male who had run out of gas while driving his vehicle in the 6700 block of 20th Avenue Aug. 20.
• Officers responded to an alarm at a church in the 100 block of Elm Street Aug. 20. The building was checked and no problems were found.
• An officer responded to a parking complaint in the 10 block of Robinson Drive Aug. 20. The vehicle was legally parked, but made contact with the owner and the owner advised they would be moving the vehicle in the coming weeks.
• An officer responded to a business regarding a found trailer in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Aug. 21. The trailer may be evidence relative to an incident which occurred in another jurisdiction. The officer documented the incident and passed along the information to the other agency.
• An officer responded to a report of power lines down and sparking in the area of a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Aug. 22. Fire personnel and the power company arrived to address the issue.
• An officer was dispatched to a possible theft at a business in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Aug. 22. The investigation is ongoing.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lake Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 10 regarding an ordinance violation.
• Officers observed a violation in the area of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Aug. 10. An officer conducted a traffic stop and the adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers took a report of a civil dispute regarding a U-Haul van from the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 11. Officers located and spoke to the individual. The issue was resolved.
• An officer observed multiple traffic violations in the area of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington Aug. 12.
• Officers were dispatched to a follow-up phone call in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Aug. 13. Officer made contact with the caller and determined the caller wanted to make a theft report.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville on a theft that occurred Aug. 14. Officer collected information and viewed a video of the incident. Officer determined the plates on an involved vehicle were stolen. There are no known suspects at this time.
• Officers observed a vehicle in the area of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington with a license plate flagged for impoundment Aug. 14. An officer conducted a traffic stop and an adult male driver was arrested for multiple violations.
• Officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue on a possible burglary in Lexington Aug. 15. Officers determined no crime had occurred.
• A theft was reported in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue in Centerville Aug 17.
• An officer was dispatched to the 230 block of Aurora Lane regarding an animal complaint Aug. 17 in Centerville.
• Officers spoke to individuals regarding a civil dispute in the 1 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 18. Parties were advised to handle the issue in civil court.
• A trespassing matter was handled in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 19.
• Officers responded to the listed address regarding a motor vehicle tampering in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue Aug. 19.
• Officers responded to a civil dispute in the 1 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 19. All parties were advised to settle concerns in civil court.
• Officers were dispatched to the area of 20th Avenue and Center Street for an abandoned bicycle found in Centerville Aug. 20.
• Officers took an informational report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Aug. 20.
• An officer took an informational report in the 40 block of West Road in Circle Pines Aug. 21.
• Officers followed up in the 50 block of West Road in Circle Pines Aug. 23 regarding an ordinance complaint.
