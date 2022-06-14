The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers received a complaint that the traffic lights at Birch Street and Ware Road were not working May 21. The Anoka County Highway Department was advised.
• Officers received a delayed suspicious phone call report in the 6900 block of Lake Drive May 31. The incident was investigated and no crime occurred.
• Officers received a delayed suspicious activity call of open mailboxes in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane May 31.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a lost property report in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway May 31. The officer spoke to the caller who reported they had lost a set of keys. The information was collected in case the keys were turned in.
• A community service officer was dispatched to a report of two dogs running loose in the 600 block of Hickory Place May 31. The dogs were located, returned home and the owner was cited for violation of city ordinances.
• An officer responded to a neighborhood dispute complaint in the 500 block of Woodduck Trail June 1. The complainant wanted the incident documented.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding fraud in the 6500 block of White Oak Road June 1. The officer documented the incident and provided the caller with a case number.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious phone call report in the 6600 block of Pelican Place June 1. The incident was documented and the citizen was provided with ways to protect himself from future suspicious phone calls.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report regarding a Craigslist advertisement in the 900 block of Main Street. The caller was advised the advertisement was a scam.
• An officer responded to a residential alarm in the 1100 block of South Trappers Xing June 2. The officer determined there didn’t appear to be any problems.
• Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 6500 block of Deerwood Lane June 2. The animal owner was given a verbal warning for the complaint.
• A community service officer responded to a report of a dead cat in the road in the 1600 block of Birch Street June 2. The cat was located and disposed of.
• An officer was dispatched to a phone call report regarding a traffic complaint in the 10 block of Elm Street June 3. The officer documented and the case is currently under investigation.
• Officers responded to a local senior living care center on the report of a verbal assault between staff in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 3. Officers spoke with parties involved and determined nothing criminal took place.
• While on patrol an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and subsequently located drug paraphernalia in the 8300 block of I-35E June 4. During a search of the vehicle, additional drugs were located. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance.
• Officers responded to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department on a traffic stop and arrested the driver for DWI in the 14700 block of Victor Hugo Boulevard June 4.
• An officer was dispatched to a park regarding suspicious activity in the 6900 block of Sunrise Drive June 5. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested.
• A squirrel was found caught inside a box in the 7500 block of 20th Avenue June 6. A community service officer released the squirrel into the woods.
• An officer responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 6200 block of Red Maple Lane June 6. The officer spoke to all parties about their behaviors.
• An officer responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 500 block of Aqua Lane June 6. The officer spoke to the involved party and documented the information.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Town Center Parkway and Lake Drive and the officer arrested the driver for tax evasion June 6.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a motorist assist in the 20 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 1.
• Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Shady Way in Circle Pines regarding an animal complaint June 1.
• An adult female turned herself in for an outstanding warrant in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington June 1.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation that occurred in the area of Centerville Road and Hunters Trail June 1 in Centerville.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle June 2 for a violation observation in the area of Main Street and 20th Avenue. An adult male was subsequently arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
• A community service officer was dispatched to the area of 8900 block of Naples Street on the report of a contained dog in the caller’s yard in Lexington June 2.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 2. An adult male was subsequently arrested.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on flames seen coming from a vent on the side of a building June 3. Officers determined there had been a grease fire in a kitchen on a commercial property. Officers assisted with the fire.
• Police responded to the 10 block of Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines for suspicious activity June 4.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville June 4. An adult male was subsequently arrested.
• An officer was dispatched to the 4000 block of Woodland Road for an animal complaint in Lexington June 6.
• An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Edgewood Road and Hamline Avenue in Lexington June 7. An adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drugs.
