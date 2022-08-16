The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Officers responded to assist the Minnesota State Patrol on a motor vehicle personal injury crash in the 6200 block of I-35E Aug. 2. The drivers were transported to local hospitals. The investigation is being conducted by the state patrol.
An officer responded to a gas drive-off at a gas station in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Aug. 2.
An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint in the 400 block of Lois Lane Aug. 2. Extra patrol was requested.
Officers and fire staff responded to a school in the 400 block of Elm Street Aug. 2 on report of a student and a teacher who were trapped in an elevator. The parties were assisted in getting out of the elevator.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 6600 block of Lacasse Drive Aug. 2.
An officer responded to a fireworks complaint in the 800 block of Old Birch Street Aug. 2. Officers spoke to the juveniles involved and their parents.
While on patrol in the 500 block of Lonesome Pine Trail Aug. 3, an officer located a suspicious vehicle parked on a city walking trail. The officer investigated and asked the owner to move the vehicle.
An officer responded to the area of Woodchuck Circle and Bald Eagle Boulevard W. on a report of a suspicious vehicle whose driver was possibly placing political ads in mailboxes Aug. 3. The area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious juveniles running in the 6300 block of Ware Road Aug. 3. The juveniles were located and advised to return home for the evening.
An officer responded to a driving complaint in the 600 block of Fox Road Aug. 4 regarding a vehicle being driven on walking trails. The incident was documented but officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Extra patrol was requested.
Officers responded to a domestic assault in Lino Lakes Aug. 4. A male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.
An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations in the 6400 block of Centerville Road Aug. 4. The driver failed several tests and was booked into jail for third-degree DWI.
Officers responded to a business in the 7500 block of Lake Drive on a report of a person trying to pass a counterfeit bill Aug 6. The officers spoke with those involved and collected the counterfeit money as evidence. This investigation was referred to a federal agency.
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and lane use in the 2000 block of Main Street Aug. 7. The driver was found to be impaired and arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the 7400 block of Main Street Aug. 7. The officers located the vehicle and ultimately arrested and booked the female driver for several offenses. Her vehicle was driven from the scene by a family member.
An officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Main Street Aug. 8 for several equipment violations and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for third-degree DWI.
Officers found damage to city property in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway Aug. 8. The damage was photographed and documented in a police report.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
Suspicious activity was reported in the 2000 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines Aug. 3.
Shoplifting was reported at a business in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 3.
A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Michaud Way in Centerville Aug. 3.
Suspicious activity was reported in the 1800 block of Center Street in Centerville Aug. 3.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8900 block of Naples Street in Lexington Aug. 4. The driver was subsequently charged out of custody with multiple offenses.
Officers responded to a domestic assault in Circle Pines Aug. 4.
Police responded to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 5. An adult female was subsequently arrested.
A fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Robin Lane N. in Centerville Aug. 5.
Officers responded to a civil dispute at Lexington Lofts in Lexington Aug. 5. The issue was mediated and parties were separated.
Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 5 for a robbery. Officers checked the area for suspects, gathered information from witnesses and assisted the Anoka Criminal Investigation Division on scene. The incident remains under investigation.
A dog bite was reported in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Aug. 6.
Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Centerwood Road in Lexington Aug. 6 on an animal complaint regarding two German shepherds running loose in the area. The caller was concerned that the two dogs were aggressive.
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington that resulted in a citation and warrant arrest Aug. 6.
Officers observed a vehicle in a park after hours in the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington Aug. 7. The individuals were asked to leave.
A theft was reported in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 7.
