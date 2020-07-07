The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on I-35W near Main Street June 23. While speaking to the driver, the officer observed a marijuana cigarette in the car. A search of the vehicle resulted in seizure of marijuana oil. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• A male who has been trespassed from the City Hall complex returned June 23. He left when officers arrived and was mailed a citation for trespassing. He returned later the same day and was arrested.
• Officers responded to the 6300 block of 20th Avenue June 23 to a report of a suspicious male walking down the road with a gun in his hands. Officers arrived and found the male did not have a gun and was walking to meet his wife.
• Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 6100 block of Hodgson Road June 23. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver for fourth-degree DWI and other charges.
• An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the 900 block of Main Street June 23. The driver was cited for speeding, careless driving and possession of a tobacco product by a minor.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop for a lane violation on I-35E near Ash Street June 24. The officer developed a reasonable suspicion that drugs were in the vehicle. The driver gave consent for a search, and drugs were subsequently located. The driver was arrested.
• An officer from a neighboring agency located a single-vehicle injury crash at Centerville Road and Ash Street June 24. An officer investigated the crash and the victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
• Officers were called to a home in the 6600 block of Lacasse Drive June 24 on a report of vandalism of siding and vehicles parked in the driveway. This case is currently under investigation.
• An officer was contacted by staff from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive regarding people playing basketball in the business parking lot June 24. At the request of property management, the officer asked the group to leave the area.
• Officers responded to a driving complaint in the 200 block of Cherry Lane June 26. It was found that a male threatened neighbor with a knife. The male was arrested for assault and reckless driving.
• A resident from the 600 block of Lois Lane reported someone was using his identity to claim unemployment benefits June 26. The incident is under investigation. A resident in the 1300 block of Timberwolf Circle also reported the same thing happened to them.
• An officer was dispatched to respond to a social distancing complaint in the 7400 block of Main Street June 26. The parties left the public location.
• Multiple reports of a juvenile ringing doorbells and running off were reported along Hudson Trail and Red Fox Road June 27. Officers were unable to locate the juvenile(s).
• An officer was dispatched to a report of threats of violence made against the reporting party in the 100 block of Red Clover Lane June 27. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers received a traffic complaint of a reckless driver in the area of I-35W and Main Street June 28. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver for third-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to the area of I-35W and Lake Drive June 29 to assist the State Patrol with a possibly impaired driver who reportedly left the scene of a crash. Officers located the suspect/vehicle and the State Patrol arrested the driver.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Police responded to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue June 24 on a delayed report of theft from a motor vehicle.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7100 block of Mill Road June 24. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were subsequently located.
• While on a call June 25, officers noticed a situation regarding a child in Lexington that they felt CPS should be aware of and sent the report over.
• Police responded to the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines June 25 for a civil dispute.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Moonlite Drive in Circle Pines June 25 on a report of construction workers who hit a gas line. Police stood by for fire personnel.
• An animal was attacked in the 30 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 25. Two dogs have been quarantined pending vaccination records.
• Police responded to Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines June 26 on a report of underage consumption. Two juvenile males were found to have consumed alcohol.
• Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Heritage Lane in Circle Pines June 26 on a report of a fraudulent Facebook post.
• An officer was dispatched to a business in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville June 26 on a report of a disorderly customer. The customer was subsequently brought home by the officer and left in the care of a sober adult.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 27 on a report of found drugs.
• Police responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 29 on a report of a possible impaired driver. Officers made contact with the driver, who was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Brian Way in Centerville June 29 on a burglary report. Information was collected.
• Motor vehicle tampering and theft was reported by a resident in the 7000 block of Cottonwood Court in Centerville June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.