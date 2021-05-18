The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer handled a request for extra patrol for people speeding on Robinson Drive May 4. The request was relayed to other officers to provide extra patrol.
• An officer handled a report regarding mail recovered by another agency May 4. The victim was issued a case number to document the incident in case of further problems.
• An officer responded to a private park in the 6900 block of Black Duck Drive on a report of several juveniles present at the location without permission May 4. The officer spoke with the juveniles and suggested other parks for them to go to.
• Officers responded to an ongoing traffic complaint in the 7800 block of Lois Lane May 4.
• Extra patrol was requested.
• An officer took a request to check the welfare of a suicidal party May 4. Through investigation, it was determined that the subject of the welfare check had committed domestic assault and made terroristic threats. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of 64th Street May 5 on a report of a suspicious person walking on their property May 5. Officers located the male and advised the male to not walk on the property and to use the road.
• Officers responded to assist the State Patrol with a vehicle rollover in the 6700 block of I-35E May 5.
• Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 8100 block of I-35W May 7. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle where the occupant was possibly taking pictures of residences in the 600 block of Village Parkway May 7. The vehicle was located, and the male driver denied taking any pictures. He said he was dating a resident in the area but could not explain why he was currently at the location. The male was advised of the complaint and he said he would leave the area, which he did.
• An officer responded to a report of theft from motor vehicle in the 6600 block of Blue Heron Drive May 7. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer conducted a traffic for multiple lane violations in the area of I-35W and Main Street May 8. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 8000 block of I-35E May 9. The driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested. A search warrant was acquired for DUI testing and the driver was transported to jail and held pending charges.
• A male in the 7400 block of 24th Avenue N. was cited for a negligent fire that started a grass fire. The male said he built the fire to warm up, but it got out of his control.
• Officers responded to ducklings stuck in the storm sewer in the area of Village Drive and Town Center Parkway May 9. Officers successfully removed numerous ducklings from the sewer.
• An officer responded to a report of damage to property at a park in the 6600 block of Sherman Lake Road May 10. The damage was documented and public works was advised so it could be fixed. There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
• An officer made a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 6400 block of West Shadow Lake Road May 10 and detected the odor of an illegal narcotic. The driver was cited for the narcotics violation.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 7300 block of Peltier Circle in Centerville May 5.
• A driver was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop in the area of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 6. A few hours later, another driver was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington.
• A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington May 6. There are no suspects.
• A community service officer took a delayed criminal sexual conduct report from someone in Lexington May 7. The case was referred to Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division.
• An officer was waved down by a female walking near Flowerfield Road and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 8. The officer determined the female had been trespassed from most of the local businesses because of a history of panhandling, and escorted her to Casey’s to purchase some food for her.
• Officers took a report of a dog bite that occurred in the area of North Road and Duen Way in Circle Pines May 8.
• A male was arrested for domestic assault in Centerville May 8. A few hours later, another male was arrested for domestic assault, also in Centerville.
• Officers observed suspicious activity in the 9000 block of Lake Drive in Lexington May 8. The driver was stopped and officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• A resident in the 200 block of Stardust Boulevard in Circle Pines advised that an unknown suspect created, forged and then cashed a check on her checking account. The estimated loss was over $6,000.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of a theft from motor vehicle in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 10. The caller advised that a suspect broke the window of his car and stole his wallet. The estimated loss is $200.
• Officers located several stolen packages in the 3800 block of Woodland Road in Lexington May 10.
• An officer observed a bicyclist make a traffic violation at the intersection of North Highway Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington May 11. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines May 11. A theft from motor vehicle was also reported around the same time. An unknown suspect smashed a window and stole a large speaker valued at $950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.